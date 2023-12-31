en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:33 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:37 pm EST
2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

The upcoming year of 2024 is poised to bring an array of exciting trends across a broad spectrum of industries. From travel and gaming to automotive and music, consumers can look forward to a plethora of new experiences and opportunities.

Travel Trends in 2024

Long haul trips to Peru, an anticipated surge in interest for Turkey as a value holiday destination, and the much-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum are amongst the key travel trends identified for 2024. A significant boost in tourism is expected following the introduction of new direct flights from Heathrow to Lima, facilitating easier access to iconic Peruvian landmarks like Machu Picchu. Staycations are also expected to gain momentum, with Wales and Scotland emerging as popular locales.

Gaming Industry: Upcoming Releases and Tech Innovations

In the gaming sphere, ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ is set to make waves, despite a lack of a specific release date. Other notable launches include ‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ for PS5 and ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ for multiple platforms. Tech enthusiasts can also anticipate the debut of a fresh Nintendo console. In conjunction with gaming advancements, the tech industry is eagerly awaiting the iPhone 15 and potentially iPhone 16, alongside more affordable Virtual Reality headsets from Meta.

Automotive Industry: Electric Vehicles Take Center Stage

In response to the impending ZEV Mandate, which requires 22% of a car manufacturer’s sales to be electric vehicles (EVs), the automotive industry is preparing for a seismic shift. This shift is expected to drive impressive deals on new EVs, with Honda offering a significant deposit contribution on its new e-Ny1 EV.

Sports Events and Athletes to Watch in 2024

For sports enthusiasts, 2024 brings an array of high-profile events such as the Olympic Games in Paris, the football Euros in Germany, and heavyweight boxing matches. Athletes to watch include diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, footballers Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, and boxer Tyson Fury.

Music Trends: Tours and New Albums

Music trends for 2024 include Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour, Olivia Rodrigo’s concerts, and the reunion tour of Girls Aloud in tribute to the late Sarah Harding. Fans can also anticipate new albums from Paloma Faith, Sir Rod Stewart, and The Libertines.

Books to Add to Your Reading List in 2024

Book enthusiasts can look forward to a range of new releases in 2024. From memoirs like RuPaul’s ‘The House of Hidden Meanings: A Memoir,’ to crime thrillers like Anthony Horowitz’s ‘Close to Death,’ there’s something for every taste. Other notable releases include Marian Keyes’s ‘My Favourite Mistake,’ and Nadhim Zahawi’s ‘The Boy From Baghdad.’

0
Automotive Gaming Travel
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mercedes Benz EQB Electric Vehicle Catches Fire at Johor Baru Showroom

By BNN Correspondents

China's BYD Co to Overtake Tesla as Global EV Leader

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Car Tracking Apps: A Double-Edged Sword in Domestic Abuse

By Olalekan Adigun

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision

By Hadeel Hashem

Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless ...
@Accidents · 2 hours
Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless ...
heart comment 0
Sydney Couple Charged with Christmas Present Theft: A Shadow on Holiday Merriment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sydney Couple Charged with Christmas Present Theft: A Shadow on Holiday Merriment
The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation

By Rafia Tasleem

The Airbus A380: A Tale of Shifting Paradigms in Aviation
BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BYD Co. Poised to Surpass Tesla as Top EV Manufacturer
The Resurgence of Buttons and Dials in Car UX Design: A Nod to User Preferences

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Resurgence of Buttons and Dials in Car UX Design: A Nod to User Preferences
Latest Headlines
World News
Rep. Jamie Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification
3 mins
Rep. Jamie Raskin Defends Constitutional Grounds for Presidential Disqualification
Chicago Mayor Accuses Texas Governor of Sowing 'Seeds of Chaos' with Haphazard Migrant Transfers
5 mins
Chicago Mayor Accuses Texas Governor of Sowing 'Seeds of Chaos' with Haphazard Migrant Transfers
From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy
8 mins
From the Diamond to the Senate: Steve Garvey Announces Candidacy
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter
8 mins
Juventus Clinches Crucial Victory over AS Roma in High-Stakes Serie A Encounter
Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda
9 mins
Museveni Takes Firm Stand Against Corruption in Uganda
Telugu Yoddhas' Resilience Triumphs in Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 Showdown
14 mins
Telugu Yoddhas' Resilience Triumphs in Ultimate Kho-Kho Season 2 Showdown
Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year's Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors
18 mins
Hamilton and Juliana Nalu: New Year's Eve Party Fuels Dating Rumors
President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability
19 mins
President Museveni Addresses Corruption in Uganda: A Pledge for Accountability
Ondo Commissioner Razaq Obe Denies Payoff Allegations
19 mins
Ondo Commissioner Razaq Obe Denies Payoff Allegations
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
39 mins
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
42 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
49 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
1 hour
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
1 hour
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
4 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app