2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

The upcoming year of 2024 is poised to bring an array of exciting trends across a broad spectrum of industries. From travel and gaming to automotive and music, consumers can look forward to a plethora of new experiences and opportunities.

Travel Trends in 2024

Long haul trips to Peru, an anticipated surge in interest for Turkey as a value holiday destination, and the much-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum are amongst the key travel trends identified for 2024. A significant boost in tourism is expected following the introduction of new direct flights from Heathrow to Lima, facilitating easier access to iconic Peruvian landmarks like Machu Picchu. Staycations are also expected to gain momentum, with Wales and Scotland emerging as popular locales.

Gaming Industry: Upcoming Releases and Tech Innovations

In the gaming sphere, ‘Star Wars Outlaws’ is set to make waves, despite a lack of a specific release date. Other notable launches include ‘Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’ for PS5 and ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ for multiple platforms. Tech enthusiasts can also anticipate the debut of a fresh Nintendo console. In conjunction with gaming advancements, the tech industry is eagerly awaiting the iPhone 15 and potentially iPhone 16, alongside more affordable Virtual Reality headsets from Meta.

Automotive Industry: Electric Vehicles Take Center Stage

In response to the impending ZEV Mandate, which requires 22% of a car manufacturer’s sales to be electric vehicles (EVs), the automotive industry is preparing for a seismic shift. This shift is expected to drive impressive deals on new EVs, with Honda offering a significant deposit contribution on its new e-Ny1 EV.

Sports Events and Athletes to Watch in 2024

For sports enthusiasts, 2024 brings an array of high-profile events such as the Olympic Games in Paris, the football Euros in Germany, and heavyweight boxing matches. Athletes to watch include diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, footballers Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, and boxer Tyson Fury.

Music Trends: Tours and New Albums

Music trends for 2024 include Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour, Olivia Rodrigo’s concerts, and the reunion tour of Girls Aloud in tribute to the late Sarah Harding. Fans can also anticipate new albums from Paloma Faith, Sir Rod Stewart, and The Libertines.

Books to Add to Your Reading List in 2024

Book enthusiasts can look forward to a range of new releases in 2024. From memoirs like RuPaul’s ‘The House of Hidden Meanings: A Memoir,’ to crime thrillers like Anthony Horowitz’s ‘Close to Death,’ there’s something for every taste. Other notable releases include Marian Keyes’s ‘My Favourite Mistake,’ and Nadhim Zahawi’s ‘The Boy From Baghdad.’