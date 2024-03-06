1Berkshire Brings Berkshires Tourism Campaign to NYC's Grand Central, Aiming for Year-Round Visitors

PITTSFIELD -- 1Berkshire has unveiled its ambitious plan to promote the Berkshires as an all-season tourist destination, starting with a high-visibility marketing campaign in New York City's bustling Grand Central Station. This initiative, part of the official Berkshire marketing plan for FY 2024, seeks to captivate Manhattan commuters and encourage them to explore the scenic beauty and cultural richness of the Berkshires.

Launching the Campaign

The campaign, set to run from early March through June, features three large, visually captivating triptychs and single boards showcasing diverse Berkshire imagery. Lindsey Schmid, senior vice president of Tourism and Marketing for 1Berkshire, explained that the strategy involves rotating four sets of Berkshire scenes through the triptychs and six sets in the single boards, ensuring repeated exposure to a variety of locations and seasons.

This approach aims to foster a sense of Berkshire wanderlust among viewers, turning them from passive observers into active visitors.

Strategic Partnerships and Digital Engagement

1Berkshire's marketing effort is bolstered by partnerships with prominent local organizations such as MASS MoCA and Shakespeare & Company. These collaborations extend the campaign's reach, linking it to a broader effort to highlight the region's attractions. Additionally, the campaign leverages digital retargeting and a dedicated landing page on berkshires.org to draw in potential visitors.

With an anticipated 14.5 million impressions, the initiative promises extensive exposure and engagement, positioning the Berkshires as a top destination for New Yorkers seeking respite from city life.

Expanding the Narrative

The theme 'Soar, Restore, and Explore in the Berkshires' encapsulates the campaign's essence, inviting New Yorkers to discover the Berkshires beyond its renowned summer and fall appeal. By focusing on the spring as well, 1Berkshire aims to attract visitors during the shoulder seasons, showcasing the area's year-round allure. Jaclyn Stevenson, director of Marketing and Communications for Shakespeare & Company, expressed enthusiasm for the campaign's potential to spotlight the region and its cultural gems in the New York City market.

Through this innovative marketing campaign, 1Berkshire not only seeks to elevate the Berkshires' profile among New Yorkers but also to inspire a new wave of tourism that appreciates the region's unique charm in every season. As the campaign unfolds, its success could redefine the Berkshires as a destination not just for seasonal getaways, but for year-round exploration and enjoyment.