105-Year-Old Eclipse Chaser Laverne Biser Preps for His 13th Solar Spectacle in Fort Worth

At the remarkable age of 105, Laverne Biser, a resident of Fort Worth, Texas, is eagerly anticipating the 13th solar eclipse of his lifetime on April 8. Having embarked on his first eclipse-chasing adventure in 1963 in Dover Foxcroft, Maine, alongside his late wife Marion, Biser's journey through decades of celestial phenomena showcases his unwavering passion for astronomy. This upcoming event holds special significance as it marks the first time Biser will witness an eclipse from the comfort of his own backyard, a moment he has been looking forward to with great excitement.

Advertisment

A Lifetime of Celestial Pursuits

Since that fateful day in 1963, Laverne Biser and his wife Marion embarked on a global quest, capturing the majestic beauty of solar eclipses across various continents. Their shared love for these cosmic events not only nurtured their bond but also led them to witness twelve eclipses together. Following Marion's passing in January 2023, this upcoming eclipse carries a poignant reminder of their shared adventures while continuing Biser's lifelong fascination with the wonders of the universe.

Preparations for the Upcoming Eclipse

Advertisment

As the April 8 eclipse approaches, Biser is gearing up to document this celestial event with the same enthusiasm he has shown in the past. His advice to fellow viewers is to experience the eclipse safely, using protective glasses for the majority of the event but removing them during the totality phase to fully appreciate the eclipse's breathtaking beauty. This sage advice stems from decades of experience and a deep understanding of how to best enjoy these rare astronomical occurrences.

Legacy and Inspiration

Laverne Biser's enduring passion for solar eclipses serves as a source of inspiration for both seasoned astronomers and those new to the wonders of the cosmos. As he prepares to add another eclipse to his impressive tally, his story reminds us of the beauty that lies in lifelong curiosity and the pursuit of one's passions, regardless of age. As Biser looks skyward on April 8, he not only continues a personal tradition but also honors the memory of his beloved wife and their shared adventures under the shadow of the moon.