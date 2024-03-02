10 Must-Visit Places in 2024: From Undiscovered Gems to Luxury Train Journeys

As wanderlust grips the world anew, 2024 is shaping up to be an exhilarating year for travel enthusiasts eager to explore both hidden gems and revamped iconic destinations. With an eye on the latest travel trends, notable new openings, and immersive itineraries, we’ve curated a list of the top 10 destinations that promise unforgettable adventures.

Advertisment

Revitalizing Luxury Travel

The pandemic-induced hiatus didn't dampen the spirits of luxury travel but instead provided an opportunity for reinvention and rejuvenation. Belmond’s Eastern & Oriental Express, known for its opulence and meticulous service, has emerged from its break with refreshed interiors and a partnership with acclaimed Taiwanese chef André Chiang. This collaboration promises to delight the palates of travelers with a fusion of Southeast Asian flavors as they traverse Malaysia’s diverse landscapes. The train’s new routes offer an array of excursions, including Vespa tours around George Town and treks in Taman Negara’s rainforests, home to exotic wildlife.

Emerging Culinary Destinations

Advertisment

Kuala Lumpur, a city already celebrated for its vibrant food scene, has upped the ante with the launch of its first Michelin guide, signaling its arrival as one of South America’s most exciting culinary hubs. New hotel openings, such as Else Retreats in the historic Lee Rubber Building and the soon-to-open Park Hyatt in Merdeka 118, the world’s second-tallest tower, add to the allure, making it an irresistible stopover before embarking on the Eastern & Oriental Express.

Global Hotel Renaissance

Parallel to these developments, the global hospitality industry is witnessing a renaissance, as illustrated by the booming hotel development in Greece. With over 60 new projects announced, including entries from international luxury brands and innovative domestic ventures, Greece is redefining luxury and sustainability in travel. Destinations such as Athens, the Athenian Riviera, and the picturesque Greek islands are at the forefront of this wave, offering travelers a blend of luxury, culture, and immersive experiences.

As 2024 beckons, the world of travel is ripe with possibilities. From luxury train journeys through Malaysia’s heartland to the culinary delights of Kuala Lumpur and the hospitality boom in Greece, these destinations offer a tapestry of experiences catering to the modern traveler. Whether seeking solace in undiscovered corners or indulging in the opulence of newly minted luxury accommodations, the journey promises to be as enriching as the destinations themselves.