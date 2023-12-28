en English
Fashion

Tragic End for ‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Drug Investigation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:24 am EST
Tragic End for ‘Parasite’ Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Drug Investigation

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, renowned for his role in the Oscar-winning film ‘Parasite,’ was found dead in a car in the heart of Seoul, marking a tragic end to an illustrious career. The actor’s death comes amid an intense police investigation into alleged drug use. Lee’s family reported that he had left home after leaving a message bearing the hallmarks of a suicide note. The actor’s death has triggered a wave of grief across the nation, further intensified by the backdrop of South Korea’s wider crackdown on drug use.

Lee Sun-kyun: A Life in Spotlight

Lee Sun-kyun, a graduate of the esteemed Korea National University of Arts, made his mark in global cinema with his role in ‘Parasite.’ He portrayed the head of a wealthy family in the film, which won the best picture Oscar at the 92nd annual Academy Awards in 2020. The film, a South Korean offering, made history as the first non-English language film to clinch the night’s highest honor. Lee’s successful acting career also included roles in the Apple TV+ series Dr. Brain and the horror film Sleep.

The Scandal and Investigation

Lee’s death comes in the wake of a scandal that rocked his career. He was under police investigation for allegedly using illegal substances. Lee had been questioned multiple times and had even filed a lawsuit claiming he was blackmailed and tricked into taking drugs. Despite the intense scrutiny and accusations, Lee maintained his innocence. He had passed two drug tests during the investigation and submitted to a polygraph test in an attempt to clear his name. The actor’s death throws a spotlight on the intense pressure faced by celebrities, the severity of cyberbullying, and South Korea’s stringent anti-drug laws.

A Nation Mourns

Lee Sun-kyun’s death has led to an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike. His representatives confirmed his passing and asked for privacy during this challenging time. Lee is survived by his wife and two sons. His death not only leaves a significant void in the South Korean film industry but also raises serious questions about the intense scrutiny and pressure that celebrities face. As the nation mourns the loss of a talented actor, it grapples with the harsh realities of fame and the toll it can take on individuals.

Fashion Lifestyle South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

