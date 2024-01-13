en English
Lifestyle

Tractor Drivers Crowned as Britain’s Best Lovers, Reveals Illicit Encounters Survey

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:19 pm EST
Tractor Drivers Crowned as Britain’s Best Lovers, Reveals Illicit Encounters Survey

A recent survey by the dating website Illicit Encounters has unraveled an unexpected correlation between the type of vehicle driven by men and their perceived performance in the bedroom. The study, which gained insights from 2,000 members, concluded that men who drive tractors, specifically farm workers, are considered Britain’s most skilled lovers. They emerged as the unequivocal champions, with 46% of women bestowing upon them the accolade.

Tractor Drivers Outshine Other Vehicle Operators

In a surprising twist, tractor drivers surpassed their counterparts operating flashy cars and other vehicles. Lorry drivers, securing a respectable second place with a 41% approval rating, trailed behind them. Van drivers, despite fierce competition, managed to clinch the third spot with a 37% approval rating. Taxi drivers and forklift truck operators followed closely, landing the fourth and fifth positions respectively.

Bus and Coach Drivers Lag Behind

On the other end of the spectrum, bus and coach drivers languished at the bottom of the list. Only a meager 14% of respondents considered them to be good lovers. This stark contrast showcases the unusual, yet compelling, findings of the survey.

Physical Strength and Health Cited as Possible Factors

Jessica Leoni, the spokeswoman for Illicit Encounters, postulated that the perceived prowess of tractor drivers could be attributed to their physical strength and health. The demanding nature of their work on the land, she suggested, may make them more desirable partners. The survey also ranked other types of drivers, including scooter drivers, car drivers, cyclists, and motorbike riders. Cyclists and motorbike riders both secured a 22% rating, demonstrating a diverse range of preferences among the respondents.

This intriguing survey aimed to explore the potential link between the vehicle type and perceived sexual performance. While the findings are certainly subject to individual interpretation, they offer a unique perspective on how different professions and lifestyles might influence romantic perceptions.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

