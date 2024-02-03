Top Energy-Saving Tips: Expert Advice to Slash Over $400 Off Your Energy Bills

In the face of escalating energy prices, households worldwide scramble for practical solutions to cut their energy bills. Phil Steele from Octopus Energy steps up to this challenge, offering eight crucial tips that could potentially save households over 400 annually.

Adjusting Boiler Temperature

Steele's first suggestion entails examining if the boiler flow temperature is set too high. By adjusting it to 55-60 degrees Celsius, households can save over 100 a year—still safe enough to prevent Legionnaires' disease.

Thermostat Control

He also advocates for mindful thermostat control. Rather than using it as an on/off switch, setting it between 18C and 21C can result in savings up to 99.

Maximizing Radiator Efficiency

The Octopus Energy expert also shares tips to enhance radiator efficiency. These include tucking curtains behind radiators, positioning furniture away from radiators, and ensuring unobstructed heat circulation. These measures can reduce heat loss by up to 15 percent when curtains are drawn before darkness descends.

Other Energy-saving Measures

Additional suggestions include air-drying clothes to save 62 annually, sealing draughts around the house for an extra 97 in savings, and insulating the hot water tank with a British Standard Jacket and hot water pipes for an additional saving of 27. Switching to LED lights and turning them off when not in use could save between 5 to 13 per bulb annually, plus an additional 20.

These energy-saving measures, gleaned from Octopus Energy's team expertise and customer feedback, are potential game-changers in the battle against high energy prices. As winter months intensify, households can take proactive steps to implement these tips and combat rising electricity costs effectively.