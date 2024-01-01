en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Tommy Bahama Makes Grand Debut in Hospitality with Luxury Resort

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
Tommy Bahama Makes Grand Debut in Hospitality with Luxury Resort

Tommy Bahama, the renowned Seattle-based lifestyle retailer, has made a grand entrance into the hospitality sector with the unveiling of its first luxury resort, the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort, located in the picturesque Indian Wells, near the charming Palm Springs, California. This development signifies a monumental transition for the brand that has captivated its loyal customer base with its unique island-themed apparel and delectable culinary creations like the ‘Tommy’s World Famous Coconut Shrimp.’

Embracing the Island Lifestyle

The resort, which welcomed its first guests last month, is the culmination of a $20 million renovation and redesign effort that tastefully marries tropical charm and coastal elegance with a dash of sophistication. The property boasts 215 meticulously designed rooms and suites, with nightly rates beginning at $450, and five signature villas, including the Pineapple Suite, Tiger Suite, and the Paradise Suite, all adorned with custom Tommy Bahama decor.

The Pinnacle of Luxury: The Grand Marlin Villa

For those seeking an unmatched luxury experience, the resort offers the Grand Marlin villa. With prices starting from $1,600 per night, this villa provides a bevy of high-end amenities and breathtaking panoramic views of the awe-inspiring surrounding mountains.

Gastronomy and Wellness at the Forefront

The resort’s signature restaurant, Grapefruit Basil, nestled within an enchanting olive grove, serves up an exquisite California coastal cuisine, setting the stage for an unforgettable outdoor dining experience. At the heart of the resort lies Spa Rosa, a sprawling 12,000 square foot wellness facility offering a range of classic and signature massages, including the 100-minute ‘Island State of Mind’ full-body treatment. The spa garden, equipped with a private pool and an in-ground hot tub, offers a secluded sanctuary for ultimate relaxation.

This latest venture underscores Tommy Bahama’s unwavering commitment to creating an immersive experience that encapsulates the brand’s philosophy of embracing the island lifestyle and celebrating the art of living well.

0
Lifestyle Travel & Tourism United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement

By Geeta Pillai

'TikTokification' of Life: The Rise and Impact of 2023 Recap Videos

By Sakchi Khandelwal

New Year's Eve Surge: Inside India's Food Delivery Boom

By Rafia Tasleem

Zomato CEO Amazed by Record-Breaking Single Order During New Year's Eve Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Engineer-Turned-Baker Transforms Saudi Arabia's Confectionery Landscap ...
@Business · 11 mins
Engineer-Turned-Baker Transforms Saudi Arabia's Confectionery Landscap ...
heart comment 0
Saudi Film Commission’s New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold

By Hadeel Hashem

Saudi Film Commission's New Initiative and Other Developments Unfold
Bengaluru’s Venerable Bakeries: Preserving Holiday Baking Traditions

By Rafia Tasleem

Bengaluru's Venerable Bakeries: Preserving Holiday Baking Traditions
Philippines’ Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
New Year’s Eve in India: A Night of Record-Breaking Food Orders

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve in India: A Night of Record-Breaking Food Orders
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 min
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
1 min
Mia Tindall, Zara Tindall's Daughter, Steals Spotlight at Cheltenham Races
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
2 mins
Vanilla Ice and Politics Take Center Stage at Trump's Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Gala
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
2 mins
Navigating Grief: The Ottobre Family's Journey After Losing Their Daughter to Brain Cancer
Generation Z Stakes Claim in U.S. Politics: A Push for Younger Representation
2 mins
Generation Z Stakes Claim in U.S. Politics: A Push for Younger Representation
Nationals Senator Canavan Criticizes Government's Response to U.S. Plea for Naval Assistance
2 mins
Nationals Senator Canavan Criticizes Government's Response to U.S. Plea for Naval Assistance
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
4 mins
Trevor Lawrence Rings in the New Year with Jacksonville Jaguars Teammates
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
5 mins
Victoria Ushers in 2024: A Year of Determination and Self-Improvement
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
6 mins
US-Israel Relations Tested Amidst Conflict with Hamas
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 min
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
1 hour
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
1 hour
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
2 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
2 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
3 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
3 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app