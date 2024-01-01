Tommy Bahama Makes Grand Debut in Hospitality with Luxury Resort

Tommy Bahama, the renowned Seattle-based lifestyle retailer, has made a grand entrance into the hospitality sector with the unveiling of its first luxury resort, the Tommy Bahama Miramonte Resort, located in the picturesque Indian Wells, near the charming Palm Springs, California. This development signifies a monumental transition for the brand that has captivated its loyal customer base with its unique island-themed apparel and delectable culinary creations like the ‘Tommy’s World Famous Coconut Shrimp.’

Embracing the Island Lifestyle

The resort, which welcomed its first guests last month, is the culmination of a $20 million renovation and redesign effort that tastefully marries tropical charm and coastal elegance with a dash of sophistication. The property boasts 215 meticulously designed rooms and suites, with nightly rates beginning at $450, and five signature villas, including the Pineapple Suite, Tiger Suite, and the Paradise Suite, all adorned with custom Tommy Bahama decor.

The Pinnacle of Luxury: The Grand Marlin Villa

For those seeking an unmatched luxury experience, the resort offers the Grand Marlin villa. With prices starting from $1,600 per night, this villa provides a bevy of high-end amenities and breathtaking panoramic views of the awe-inspiring surrounding mountains.

Gastronomy and Wellness at the Forefront

The resort’s signature restaurant, Grapefruit Basil, nestled within an enchanting olive grove, serves up an exquisite California coastal cuisine, setting the stage for an unforgettable outdoor dining experience. At the heart of the resort lies Spa Rosa, a sprawling 12,000 square foot wellness facility offering a range of classic and signature massages, including the 100-minute ‘Island State of Mind’ full-body treatment. The spa garden, equipped with a private pool and an in-ground hot tub, offers a secluded sanctuary for ultimate relaxation.

This latest venture underscores Tommy Bahama’s unwavering commitment to creating an immersive experience that encapsulates the brand’s philosophy of embracing the island lifestyle and celebrating the art of living well.