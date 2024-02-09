Tom Kerridge's High-Fat Burger Promotion for Diabetes Charity Sparks Backlash

Tom Kerridge Faces Backlash for Promoting High-Fat Burger in Association with Diabetes Charity

Renowned celebrity chef Tom Kerridge and former rugby player Will Carling have come under fire for their recent collaboration on a new burger, aptly named the "Grand Slam Double Decker." The burger, featuring two beef patties, gherkins, cheese, bacon, and a fried egg on a brioche bun, is being promoted in support of a diabetes charity, sparking criticism due to its high fat and carbohydrate content.

A Contradictory Collaboration

The Grand Slam Double Decker burger, a creation born out of the partnership between Kerridge and Carling, has raised eyebrows for its seemingly contradictory nature. The collaboration aims to raise funds for JDRF UK, a charity dedicated to Type 1 Diabetes. However, the burger's hefty composition, which includes not only the double-patty behemoth but also optional sides of chips and onion rings, has left many questioning the duo's intentions.

During the promotion, both Kerridge and Carling struggled to finish the colossal burger, acknowledging its size and caloric density. They mentioned that proceeds from the sales would be donated to the diabetes charity, yet the irony of promoting such a high-fat, high-carbohydrate meal was not lost on their audience.

The Voices of Dissent

Critics on social media have been quick to voice their concerns about the collaboration. Users such as Ben Stiff, Steve Snow, Sally Hook, and jamiecooks have expressed their disbelief and criticism towards the choice of food being promoted in conjunction with a charity for diabetes.

Ben Stiff took to his social media account, saying, "I'm all for supporting charities, but isn't this just sending the wrong message?" Steve Snow echoed this sentiment, commenting, "I can't believe they're promoting this burger to raise money for diabetes – it's just ironic!"

Sally Hook added her voice to the chorus of criticism, stating, "As someone with Type 1 Diabetes, I find this incredibly disappointing. We need to promote healthier eating, not encourage indulgence in high-fat foods."

Even those without a personal connection to diabetes, like user jamiecooks, have weighed in on the debate. "I get that it's for a good cause," they wrote, "but they could've come up with something a little less contradictory, don't you think?"

A Pricey Proposition

Adding fuel to the fire, critics have also taken issue with the burger's high price tag. At a cost of £22.95, the Grand Slam Double Decker does not come cheap, particularly for a meal that many argue is at odds with the values and goals of a diabetes charity.

This is not the first time Kerridge's restaurants have been embroiled in controversy. In the past, they have faced criticism for their pricing and for offering dishes that some deem inappropriate or insensitive.

As the debate continues to rage on social media, Tom Kerridge's representatives have been approached by Metro.co.uk for comment on the matter. The response, or lack thereof, remains to be seen.

As the sun sets on another day filled with discourse and disagreement, one thing is clear: the Grand Slam Double Decker burger has left an indelible mark on the culinary and charitable landscape.