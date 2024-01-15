en English
Lifestyle

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Date Night in Beverly Hills Amid Lasting Love

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Acclaimed actor Tom Hanks and his wife, actress and singer Rita Wilson, were recently spotted enjoying a date night at the renowned Mr Chow restaurant in Beverly Hills. Both 67 and married for 36 years, the couple exhibited their enduring affection and style, strolling arm in arm in elegantly coordinated dark outfits.

Setting the Style Statement

Tom Hanks, renowned for his iconic role in ‘Forrest Gump,’ looked dapper in a navy blazer, grey jumper, and black trousers, while Rita Wilson exuded sophistication in a satin blouse, black leather trousers, and a velvet blazer. Her ensemble was accentuated with a small handbag and a silver chain pendant necklace, adding a touch of glamour to the evening.

A Love Story Spanning Decades

The couple first met in 1981 and have been inseparable since 1988, offering a testament to their enduring love and partnership. Their romance began on the set of a show called ‘Bosom Buddies’ and has flourished over the years, surviving the roller coaster ride of Hollywood fame and scrutiny.

Heartfelt Tribute and Shared Commitments

Recently, on Tom Hanks’ 67th birthday, Rita Wilson took to Instagram to express her love and admiration for him. She shared a poignant tribute that highlighted Hanks’ multifaceted personality – his love for typewriters, innovative cocktails, his stint as a DJ on bossradio66, his unwavering dedication to family and friends, and his commitment to supporting veterans through his coffee brand and storytelling initiatives. Rita described Tom as her lover, best friend, and family, and praised his intellect and sense of humor, painting a vibrant picture of their shared life.

The couple has two adult children, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks, further cementing their familial ties. Tom Hanks was also previously married to Samantha Lewes from 1978-1987, and the couple has two children, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks, adding to their modern blended family.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

