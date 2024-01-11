en English
Lifestyle

Toke Makinwa Opens Up About Familial Pressure on Marital Status, Refuses to Be a ‘Punching Bag’ for Trolls

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:01 pm EST
Renowned Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa, has opened up about her experience with familial pressure around her marital status. Makinwa, who parted ways with Maje Ayida in 2015 after he fathered a child with an ex-girlfriend, recently revealed how her family, particularly her aunt, has shown concern about her single status.

Familial Concerns and Societal Expectations

Addressing her large following on her Instastory, Makinwa shared a message from her aunt in which she was encouraged to be more receptive to male relationships. This, according to her aunt, would help her fulfill societal and divine expectations. The shared screenshot captured her aunt’s heartfelt New Year’s wish for her, urging her to give any current male relationships a chance.

A Light-hearted Response to Familial Pressure

Makinwa reacted to her aunt’s message with a light-hearted comment about the typical Nigerian experience of receiving such pressure from family members, especially aunts. She fondly referred to her aunt as ‘soooo cute’ for expressing such concern. This incident shines a light on the societal pressures faced by women, especially in more traditional societies, to conform to certain marital expectations.

Moving Beyond Trolls

Alongside her commentary on familial pressure, Makinwa also made a bold declaration about her stance towards internet trolls. She announced that she would no longer serve as a ‘punching bag’ for trolls on the internet, marking a significant step in prioritizing her mental health and wellbeing in the face of public scrutiny.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

