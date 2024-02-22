Toast to Tradition: Long Beach's Culinary Scene Salutes Agave Spirits

Imagine a city where the vibrant pulse of nightlife is matched only by the depth of its cultural roots. In Long Beach, California, a unique convergence of these elements is taking shape, captivating both locals and visitors alike. Last Call, a 10-day homage to the city's illustrious bar culture, is not just an event; it's a testament to the spirit of community and the artistry of agave.

Agave Unleashed: A Tasting Odyssey

At the heart of this celebration stands Panxa Cocina, a venue renowned for its extensive collection of over 100 bottles of agave spirits. On March 2nd, from 3PM to 5PM, the restaurant will transform into a sanctuary for spirit aficionados. Priced at a modest $30, the event promises an immersive journey through the rich landscapes of tequilas, mezcals, and sotols. Renowned distilleries such as Tequila Ocho, Siete Leguas, and Mezcal Vago will be showcased, offering a rare glimpse into the artisanal world of agave-centric spirits.

Behind the Bar: Stories of Passion and Craft

Bar Manager Bryce Kaesman, an ardent supporter and connoisseur of agave spirits, serves as the guiding light behind this initiative. Kaesman's commitment to fostering an environment of continuous learning and appreciation for agave spirits is palpable. "It's about more than just tasting," Kaesman explains. "It's about understanding the story behind each bottle, the craft of distillation, and the rich cultural heritage they represent." This ethos resonates with the broader objectives of the Last Call series, aiming to honor the hardworking individuals who define Long Beach's bar scene and, by extension, its social and economic fabric.

Extending the Conversation

While the agave tasting event is a highlight, Last Call is more than a singular celebration. It follows the footsteps of the successful Long Beach Food Scene Week, expanding the dialogue to encompass the nuanced challenges and triumphs of the city's bar culture. An intriguing addition to this year's lineup is the 'Serving Sober' symposium, slated for March 9th at The Wicked Wolf. This forward-thinking discussion will explore the intricacies of creating and managing bars with a focus on sobriety, catering to a growing demographic within the hospitality industry.

The fabric of Long Beach's nightlife is woven with stories of innovation, resilience, and communal spirit. As Last Call beckons the city to raise a glass, it's not just to the agave spirit's intoxicating allure but to the people and stories that make each sip worthwhile. This event series, with its celebration of both tradition and forward-thinking, encapsulates the essence of Long Beach: a community ever poised between the reverence for its past and the anticipation of its future.