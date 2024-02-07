Tish Cyrus Reveals Mental Health Struggles and Divorce Details on Podcast

On a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Tish Cyrus, mother to pop icon Miley Cyrus, shared an intimate look into her personal life. In a candid discussion, she revealed the mental health struggles she faced following the end of her marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus and the passing of her mother.

Pandemic Struggles and Psychological Breakdown

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Tish experienced a complete psychological breakdown. Confronted with her biggest fears of being alone and losing her mother, she considered hospitalization for mental health support. This period of severe mental distress led to significant weight loss, with Tish weighing only 103lbs and struggling with daily tasks such as eating and sleeping.

Marital Woes and New Beginnings

Tish and Billy Ray, a country music icon, had previously filed for divorce twice but reconciled each time. However, the pandemic-induced separation, with Billy Ray residing in Tennessee and Tish in California, led Tish to realize the marriage had run its course. She filed for divorce in 2022, marking the end of an era.

Despite the heartache, both Tish and Billy Ray have since found love again. Tish married actor Dominic Purcell, while Billy Ray wed singer Firerose. Reflecting on her past marriage, Tish mentioned a lack of respect she had previously overlooked. Now, she values and cherishes the respect present in her relationship with Purcell.

The Influence of Miley Cyrus

Interestingly, Tish also touched on the influence of her famous daughter, Miley Cyrus. She disclosed her marijuana usage, attributing its introduction into her life to Miley. However, the potential impact of the divorce and subsequent remarriages on Miley's relationship with her father remains to be seen.