Tish Cyrus Bares Her Soul: Mental Health Struggles and Divorce

In a candid revelation, Tish Cyrus, mother of pop icon Miley Cyrus, shared her mental health struggles and the tumultuous journey of her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast. She unveiled the emotional turmoil she experienced in 2020, triggered by the loss of her mother and the fear of solitude, which brought about a severe psychological breakdown. During this period, Tish's weight plummeted to a mere 130 pounds, prompting her to seek professional help from the renowned celebrity psychiatrist, Daniel Amen.

The Unraveling of a Marriage

Despite harboring a deep-seated fear, Tish found the courage to dissolve her nearly three-decade-long marriage, which, she admitted, had been in unstable waters for a considerable length of time. Tish and Billy Ray, who tied the knot back in 1993 and survived through previous separations in 2010 and 2013, officially parted ways in April 2022.

Life After Divorce

Life took different turns for the pair post-divorce. Billy Ray found love in musician Joanna 'Firerose' Hodges and walked down the aisle with her in October 2023, while Tish accepted an engagement ring from actor Dominic Purcell and said her vows in August. The divorce led to a visible divide in the Cyrus family, with Miley and two of her siblings marking their presence only at their mother's wedding, while the remaining siblings chose to attend their father's.

Celebrity Reactions

Miley Cyrus recently grabbed headlines when she dedicated her Grammy win to her mother during her acceptance speech, noticeably leaving out her father, Billy Ray. The incident sparked conversations and speculation about the underlying family dynamics and the lingering impact of Tish and Billy's divorce.