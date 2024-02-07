Tipp City Boutique Hosts Unique Valentine's Day Tattoo Event

Unboxed boutique, a quaint family-owned business nestled in the heart of Tipp City, is set to host an extraordinary event for Valentine's Day: a mini fine line tattoo event. The event is a collaboration with Cecilia Maria Tattoo, showcasing her expertise in fine line and micro-realism tattoos. Scheduled for February 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event is part of the boutique's monthly Galentine's Day celebration, occurring on the second Saturday of every month.

A Unique Celebration of Love and Art

Customers are invited to select from a myriad of tattoo designs curated by Cecilia Maria. Those desiring a more personal touch can reach out to Cecilia Maria in advance to discuss custom designs. Appointments can be conveniently booked via email, and walk-ins are welcome, provided the time allows. Each tattoo session is priced at $110, a reasonable cost for a permanent token of self-expression and love.

Adherence to Local Health Guidelines

All procedures will be conducted under strict adherence to local health guidelines, ensuring the safety of all participants. The event puts a significant emphasis on health measures, considering the intimate nature of tattooing.

Adding to the Festive Atmosphere

The tattoo event aligns with Tipp City's DORA (designated outdoor refreshment area), permitting participants to enjoy beverages from local establishments during the event, adding to the festive atmosphere. The combination of art, love, and local refreshments creates a unique celebration that's sure to leave a lasting impression.

Cecilia Maria, the proprietor of Cecilia Maria Tattoo Studio, has been event tattooing for three years and cherishes the favorable feedback her artistry attracts. Unboxed boutique, operational since 2015, prides itself on offering personal fittings, expert advice, and a broad range of products in inclusive sizes, from Judy Blue denim to various accessories, all under one roof.