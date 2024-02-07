Tinder's 'Ink Twice' Campaign Offers Free Tattoo Cover-ups in Collaboration with No Good Tattoo

In a bold move to help singles move on from past relationships, dating app Tinder has embarked on a unique initiative, the 'Ink Twice' campaign. This campaign, in association with the renowned east Austin tattoo shop, No Good Tattoo, offers free tattoo cover-up services. The campaign kicked off on the day of love, February 14th, and will continue until February 16th.

'Ink Twice' Campaign: A Fresh Start

The 'Ink Twice' campaign is not just another marketing strategy. It is based on compelling data revealing that 52% of singles have tattoos they would prefer to cover up or remove due to associations with former partners. Furthermore, a significant 43% of singles admitted they would think twice about dating someone with a tattoo linked to an ex. The campaign caters to individuals in four bustling cities: Austin, Los Angeles, New York City, and Miami.

How to Apply for a Free Cover-up

Interested parties can apply for this unique service via Tinder's in-app notifications or through an online submission. Applicants are required to share details about the tattoo they wish to cover and its history. Those chosen for a free tattoo cover-up will be contacted by No Good Tattoo by February 20th. They will then have three months to schedule their service, offering ample time for participants to plan their new tattoo design.

Valentine's Day at No Good Tattoo

Besides the 'Ink Twice' campaign, No Good Tattoo is also hosting Valentine's Day-themed events. These include flash tattoo sales and a showcase of local vendor goods. The tattoo studio, owned by Emily Ng, prides itself on its inclusive environment. It features tattoo artists who identify as women, nonbinary, and BIPOC, and is celebrated for its contemporary collaborative tattoo styles.