Ireland

Time, the Major Barrier to Home Organization: Advice from Expert Sarah Reynolds

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:00 pm EST
Time, the Major Barrier to Home Organization: Advice from Expert Sarah Reynolds

As the calendar turns to a fresh year, many Irish citizens are resolving to declutter and organize their homes. However, according to Sarah Reynolds, a professional cleaner and decluttering expert, time is often a significant barrier to achieving this goal. This concern was voiced during her appearance on a special episode of ‘Alive and Kicking with Clare McKenna.’

The Challenge of Time

Reynolds emphasized that decluttering requires a significant initial time investment. For some, it may mean dedicating three full days to the process. This can be daunting and, for many, serves as a deterrent. However, Reynolds assured listeners that once the initial phase is over, maintaining the organization becomes significantly easier and less time-consuming over time.

The Power of Consistency

Beyond the challenge of time, Reynolds also addressed the common misconception that one should tackle clutter alone. This belief can lead to anxiety and tension, further demotivating individuals from starting the decluttering process. Instead, she suggested that decluttering should be treated like a fitness regimen, where regular and consistent efforts yield better results than sporadic attempts.

Starting Small

For those feeling overwhelmed about where to start, Reynolds offered practical advice: begin with flat surfaces like kitchen counters. Clearing these areas can provide immediate mental relief and motivation. She cautioned that certain places, like kitchen islands, are particularly prone to clutter. To combat this, she recommended designating zones for different items to keep them organized.

Emotional Weightlifting

Decluttering, especially at the start of a new year, is not just a physical activity. It can also be an emotional weightlifting exercise. Clearing physical clutter can help lift the emotional weight associated with the task, providing a sense of accomplishment and relief. As the new year begins, Reynolds’ advice may be just what Ireland needs to start off on the right foot.

Ireland Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

