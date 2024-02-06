TikTok's Meditteranean Gardener Shares Essential February Gardening Tips

As the final vestiges of winter recede, green thumbs around the world are itching to return to the open air and sun-dappled soil of their beloved garden spaces. Leading the charge is TikTok creator and Dobbies ambassador, Michael Griffiths, popularly known as themeditteraneangardener. Griffiths has recently offered a slew of essential gardening tips for February, ensuring that gardeners are well-equipped to prepare their patches for the upcoming season.

Pruning and Propagation

Griffiths's advice is comprehensive, but a central focus lies on the art of pruning. He recommends pruning roses and climbing roses to spur growth and future blooming, while suggesting that the pruning of ramblers be postponed until late summer. Beyond mere maintenance, Griffiths also presents an opportunity for expansion. He notes that hardwood cuttings from pruned roses can be used to propagate new plants, turning one rose bush into a rose garden with a little patience and care.

Winter Pruning and Early Planting

As the cold slowly loses its grip, Griffiths emphasizes the importance of completing the winter pruning of Wisteria, grapevines, and fruit trees. This essential task ensures that these plants will flourish in the warmer months. Meanwhile, for those looking to get a head start on planting, Griffiths has some sage advice. He recommends sowing sweet peas in pots kept away from frost, planting rhubarb, and establishing bare root fruit bushes, trees, and canes.

Maintaining Citrus Trees

Finally, Griffiths turns his attention to citrus trees, often overlooked in the February garden. He advises pruning citrus trees at the end of February to maintain their health and productivity, ensuring a bountiful harvest in the months to come. The advice provided by Griffiths is invaluable for both seasoned gardeners and those new to the practice, offering a comprehensive guide to ensure a successful start to the gardening season.