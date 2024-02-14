TikTok Star's Overnight Tanning Lotion Hack Sparks Viral Sensation and Debate

TikTok influencer, Kaycee Ogle, 25, has sparked a viral sensation with her unconventional makeup hack. The secret? Overnight self-tanning lotion for a natural, contoured look. The trend, which has taken social media by storm, raises questions about beauty norms and potential health risks.

Rethinking Makeup Routines: Overnight Tanning Lotion

For Kaycee Ogle, the traditional morning makeup routine is a thing of the past. The TikTok star from New York has found an unusual yet effective solution to achieve a flawless complexion: self-tanning lotion. Applied before bedtime on her cheeks, eyelids, and other strategic areas, the tanner gives Ogle a contoured look that lasts all day. After washing it off in the morning, she's left with a natural glow that requires minimal touch-ups.

Ogle's hack, which she's been using for five years, has gained significant traction on TikTok. Users are captivated by the time and effort it saves, with many expressing their intention to try the technique for themselves.

Expert Opinions: Weighing the Risks

However, the trend hasn't gone without criticism. Dr. Fayne Frey, a New York-based dermatologist, has raised concerns about the potential health risks associated with Ogle's makeup hack. According to Frey, inhaling tanning products can lead to pulmonary damage, and allergic reactions to their ingredients are not uncommon.

"People need to be cautious about using products that aren't intended for the face, especially around the eyes and mouth," warns Dr. Frey. She also advises against using henna on the skin, as it is not approved for that purpose.

Mixed Reactions: Embracing the Unconventional

Despite the expert warnings, Ogle's video has received mixed reactions. Some users are skeptical, questioning the safety and long-term effects of the hack. Others, however, are intrigued and eager to try it for themselves.

In a world where beauty standards are constantly evolving, Kaycee Ogle's unconventional makeup trend serves as a reminder that sometimes, thinking outside the box can lead to innovative solutions. However, it's crucial to consider the potential risks and consult with professionals before adopting new beauty practices.

As the debate continues, one thing is certain: Kaycee Ogle's overnight tanning lotion hack has sparked a conversation about beauty norms, health risks, and the power of social media in shaping modern beauty trends.