Tiffani Thiessen's Journey to Self-Care and Wellness: Embracing 50 with Confidence

In a refreshing conversation with PEOPLE, Tiffani Thiessen, the beloved actress from 'Saved by the Bell', unveils her journey to self-care and wellness as she embraces the milestone of turning 50 this January. Having weathered the storms of motherhood and career, Thiessen now finds herself in a place of tranquility, cherishing the benefits of a balanced lifestyle.

Embracing the Golden Age

While many dread the approach of 50, Thiessen has welcomed it with open arms. Reflecting on her apprehension about turning 40, she admits that her focus was consumed by her children and the bodily changes brought on by pregnancy and hormonal fluctuations. "But now that my kids are older, I find myself with more time to focus on self-care and feeling my best," she shares.

Thiessen's commitment to self-care is evident in her meticulous attention to hair health. She candidly reveals that her hair is a top priority and she isn't quite ready to embrace the natural gray just yet. However, she acknowledges and admires her mother and Andie MacDowell for embracing their silver strands. "Everyone should do what makes them feel comfortable and not be pressured by societal beauty standards," she asserts.

A Fitness Enthusiast's Regimen

Dubbing herself a 'gym rat', Thiessen is a regular at the gym and an advocate of ice bathing, despite its initial challenges. "It's definitely not easy, but the benefits are worth it," she says, referring to the practice's reputed health advantages.

Apart from her gym routine, Thiessen also grows her own vegetables and keeps chickens for fresh eggs, fostering a deep connection with nature. This holistic approach to wellness has left her feeling better at 50 than she did a decade ago.

Addressing Hair Loss with Confidence

Thiessen recently partnered with Nutrafol, an all-natural hair growth supplement, to address thinning hair resulting from hormonal changes brought on by pregnancy and age. She reveals that since incorporating the supplement into her routine, she has noticed less shedding and stronger locks.

"It's about feeling good in your own skin, and for me, that includes having strong, healthy hair," she explains. This partnership reflects Thiessen's commitment to challenging societal expectations and embracing self-care with confidence.

As Tiffani Thiessen gracefully navigates her 50s, her focus on self-care and wellness serves as an inspiring example. Her journey is a testament to the power of embracing change and prioritizing personal wellbeing. By candidly discussing her hair care choices and embracing a holistic lifestyle, Thiessen encourages others to find their unique paths to self-care and confidence.

From her dedication to fitness and ice bathing to her partnership with Nutrafol, Thiessen's story underscores the importance of self-care and challenging societal norms. As she continues to redefine what it means to age gracefully, her journey offers valuable insights for those seeking to prioritize health and wellness in their own lives.