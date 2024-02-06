Tia Mowry: From 'Sister, Sister' to Natural Haircare Advocate

The world recognizes Tia Mowry for her role in 'Sister, Sister', but it is her advocacy for natural beauty and her efforts to fight 'hair bullying' that are currently under the spotlight. The actress has recently opened up about her experiences with hair bullying during her school years, and her relentless efforts to ensure her children, Cairo and Cree, embrace their natural appearance.

Positive Affirmations and Natural Beauty

Mowry stresses on the importance of positive affirmations to her children, encouraging them to appreciate their natural hair. She believes that the journey towards self-confidence begins at home, and hence, she emphasises fostering a positive body image in her children from a young age. Mowry's own experiences with insecurities about her hair texture during auditions in her teen years, alongside her twin sister Tamera, have played a pivotal role in shaping her beliefs.

Addressing the Void in Haircare Market

Observing the lack of diverse haircare products in the market, Mowry felt compelled to take action. This led to the creation of her own natural haircare line, 4U by Tia, dedicated to catering specifically to curly hair types. She also mentions using her products on her children's hair, highlighting the inclusivity of her brand.

Influence of Tracee Ellis Ross

Not forgetting to credit those who have helped her along the way, Mowry acknowledges her 'The Game' co-star Tracee Ellis Ross for boosting her confidence regarding her hair. The actress recalls how Ross's encouragement had a profound influence on her self-esteem, and helped her embrace her natural hair, eventually leading to her advocacy for natural beauty and the inception of her haircare line.