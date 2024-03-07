Thunder Bay's InspireInclusivity Event Celebrates Women in Business for International Women's Day

Highlighting the significance of International Women's Day, businesswomen Maelyn Hurley of Goods & Co. Market and Romy Marlo of The Uncommon Woman are set to host InspireInclusivity, a two-day celebration in Thunder Bay. The event, aimed at fostering discussions on inclusivity and empowerment, will feature a luncheon and a Women in Business Showcase, with proceeds supporting Isthmus's initiative to feed impoverished children.

Empowering Women Through Inclusivity

The event kicks off with an International Women's Day Luncheon at Woodside Restaurant, where attendees will engage in conversations about inclusivity, a theme chosen in response to the current social climate. Keynote speakers Amina Abu-Bakare, Michelle Murdoch-Gibson, and Sara Kae will lead discussions, emphasizing the need for compassionate and emotionally intelligent dialogue among women. The focus on inclusivity reflects a collective effort to bring about positive change within the community and beyond.

Women in Business Showcase

The following day, the Women in Business Showcase at Goods & Co Market will highlight the achievements and contributions of women in Thunder Bay's business community. With 91 registered participants, a significant increase from the previous year, the showcase not only celebrates women's entrepreneurship but also provides a platform for networking and inspiration. The event underscores the ongoing struggle for women to be seen, heard, and celebrated, emphasizing the importance of recognizing International Women's Day.

Looking Forward

As the InspireInclusivity event continues to grow, with expectations to double in attendance next year, it serves as a testament to the increasing recognition of women's roles in business and society. The luncheon and showcase offer an opportunity for reflection on the strides made towards inclusivity and the challenges that remain. By bringing together women from diverse backgrounds and industries, Thunder Bay's InspireInclusivity event champions the cause of women's empowerment and sets the stage for future discussions and initiatives.