In the wake of the 2023 Michigan State University shooting, Canines for Change, an organization dedicated to providing therapy dog services, stepped in to offer support to students and faculty. The organization's mission is to ease anxiety and provide a positive experience through animal-assisted therapy, and their efforts have been met with resounding success.

A Helping Paw

Therapy dogs like Vinnie have been instrumental in helping students open up about their experiences following the traumatic event. The simple act of petting a dog has been proven to reduce stress levels, and these furry friends have become a beacon of comfort for those who need it most.

A Campus Companion

The response to Canines for Change has been overwhelmingly positive, with many students expressing a desire for dogs to be a regular part of university life. The organization plans to continue offering their services on campus, providing a much-needed respite from the pressures of academic life.

The Healing Herd

Across the pond in Nether Wallop, The Healing Herd is offering a unique Valentine's Day experience: alpaca walks for couples and families. The business was set up to help people recover from mental health issues through animal-assisted interventions and crafting workshops. The alpacas, named after popular comedians, are sure to evoke happiness and make people smile.

The Valentine's Day walks will take place on February 14, 17, and 18. Children must be at least eight years old to walk an alpaca. The Healing Herd will also be taking bookings for its Easter treks, which combine an Easter egg hunt with the opportunity to spend time with these delightful creatures.

At the heart of The Healing Herd's mission is a commitment to providing alpaca-assisted therapy for those suffering from depression, anxiety, and other mental health issues. Through their Valentine's Day walks and other offerings, they aim to bring joy and healing to those who need it most.

As we navigate the complexities of the world, it's clear that the simple act of spending time with animals can have a profound impact on our mental health. Organizations like Canines for Change and The Healing Herd are paving the way for a future where animal-assisted therapy is a regular part of our lives.

