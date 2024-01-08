en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Thee Pluto Celebrates Daughters’ Bonding as Co-parenting Journey Progresses

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:42 am EST
Thee Pluto Celebrates Daughters’ Bonding as Co-parenting Journey Progresses

Renowned YouTuber, Thee Pluto, recently celebrated a significant family milestone by creating a bridge of connection between his two daughters, Sky and Zoey. This event was not just a simple family meeting but a testament of the successful co-parenting journey that Thee Pluto has embarked upon with his current fiancée, Felicity Shiru, and his former partner.

Momentous Meeting of Sisters

Thee Pluto’s home, filled with joy and laughter, recently served as the backdrop for the second meeting of Sky and Zoey. Sky, Thee Pluto’s daughter from a previous relationship, and Zoey, his one-year and two-month-old daughter with his fiancée, Felicity Shiru, had a precious bonding time. The entire event was captured in a heart-warming video, featuring moments of the sisters playing together in a toy car, with their parents cherishing every second.

A Step Forward in Co-Parenting

In the past, Thee Pluto has faced challenges regarding access to his eldest daughter, Sky. However, in March 2023, he revealed a significant development in his co-parenting journey. The mother of Sky granted Thee Pluto extended access to their daughter, symbolizing a step forward in their co-parenting arrangement. Thee Pluto’s journey is a testament to the art of co-parenting, demonstrating an approach that prioritizes the child’s wellbeing over personal differences.

Felicity Shiru – The Pillar of Support

Felicity Shiru, Thee Pluto’s fiancée, has been a pillar of support in this journey. She has played an instrumental role in the parenting discussions and milestones related to their daughter, Zoey. Her involvement and understanding have been pivotal in shaping a healthy co-parenting environment for both of Thee Pluto’s daughters.

The successful co-parenting journey of Thee Pluto and Felicity has drawn comparisons to that of singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua, who are also recognized for their mature approach to co-parenting. As Thee Pluto continues to navigate his co-parenting journey, he inspires many by showing that with understanding and cooperation, children can grow up in a loving environment despite their parents’ separate paths.

0
Lifestyle
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
44 seconds ago
Hollywood Elite Shine at Billboard's Golden Globes After-Party
In the star-studded spectacle of the Golden Globes after-party, the glittering presence of Paris Jackson, Malin Akerman, and Andra Day elevated the glamour quotient at Billboard’s exclusive event in Beverly Hills. The trio, among the Hollywood elite, made resounding fashion statements that will be etched in the annals of Red Carpet history. Paris Jackson: A
Hollywood Elite Shine at Billboard's Golden Globes After-Party
Taylor Swift Dazzles at Awards Ceremony in Green Gucci Gown
14 mins ago
Taylor Swift Dazzles at Awards Ceremony in Green Gucci Gown
Oldham's Favourite Cafe, Scona Bakehouse, Closes After Eight Years
15 mins ago
Oldham's Favourite Cafe, Scona Bakehouse, Closes After Eight Years
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
5 mins ago
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
5 mins ago
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
Michelle Yeoh Dazzles in Bottega Veneta at Golden Globe Awards
10 mins ago
Michelle Yeoh Dazzles in Bottega Veneta at Golden Globe Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Shepherds International Academy Hosts Grand 4th Annual Sports Day
37 seconds
Shepherds International Academy Hosts Grand 4th Annual Sports Day
Congress Candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner Takes Lead in Karanpur Election
40 seconds
Congress Candidate Rupinder Singh Kooner Takes Lead in Karanpur Election
Lord Ram Controversy: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's Remarks Ignite Debate
1 min
Lord Ram Controversy: Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's Remarks Ignite Debate
Netanyahu Mulls Over Ministry Closures Amid Fiscal Pressure
3 mins
Netanyahu Mulls Over Ministry Closures Amid Fiscal Pressure
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
4 mins
Indian Sports Legends Advocate for Domestic Tourism Amidst Criticism
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
5 mins
Stacey Somerville: From Corporate High-Flyer to Fitness Advocate
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
5 mins
Dr. Michael Mosley Reveals 'The Secrets of The Big Shop': An Exploration of Diet and Health
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
5 mins
EU Council President Charles Michel Announces Early Departure, Sparks Succession Race
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
6 mins
Major Ambulance Scam Uncovered at Saifai Medical University, Etawah
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
34 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
4 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
4 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
8 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app