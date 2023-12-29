The Winchester Hotel: A R90 Million Renovation Bridging Past and Present

From the heart of Sea Point, Cape Town, The Winchester Hotel, a historic landmark, radiates a renewed charm following an extensive renovation project valued at a staggering R90 million. This cherished institution, known for its rich history and heritage, has witnessed a transformation that harmoniously blends the past with the present.

Courtyard’s Transformation: A Personal Touch

The hotel’s courtyard, long an inviting space, has been artistically refurbished, yet carries a personal touch. Nestled among the new designs is an enduring symbol of the hotel’s enduring spirit and familial heritage – an ornamental bougainvillea vine. This vine, deeply woven into the hotel’s legacy, holds a sentimental connection to Frances Wainford, the current owner of The Winchester.

Planted by her mother when she was a child, the vine has grown alongside the hotel, standing as a testament to its evolving history. Complementing the vine is a fountain, a meaningful artifact from their family home, carefully moved to grace the hotel’s courtyard.

The Winchester: A Bridge Between Past and Present

The renovation signifies more than just a physical refurbishment. It serves as a bridge between the past and the present, with the bougainvillea as a living symbol of the hotel’s enduring spirit and familial heritage. Known formerly as the Winchester Mansions, the hotel now emerges with renewed vigour, preserving its rich history while embracing the future.

Simultaneous Developments

In conjunction with the hotel’s renovation news, a new bi-weekly newsletter titled ‘Sommelier’ has been introduced. Spearheaded by wine editor Dal�ne Fourie, it aims to guide wine producers, learners, and enthusiasts in their pursuit of the grape. Interactive puzzles like crosswords and sudokus are also available for engagement, enhancing the user experience.

News24 invites readers to provide feedback to the public editor regarding journalistic work or to raise complaints and suggestions about articles. The content also outlines the use of cookies on the website for functionality, personalization, and analytics, offering users the option to opt-out by adjusting browser settings.