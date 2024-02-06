The Unseen Influence of Catering in Fashion Photoshoots

Within the vibrant world of fashion, the food served during editorial and commercial photoshoots holds an influential role that extends beyond mere sustenance. It contributes significantly to the overall experience, influencing not just the satisfaction but also the mood and energy of everyone involved, from models and stylists to photographers and crew.

The Power of Food on Set

Producer Karla Shield, who has collaborated with notable brands, underscores the importance of food on set. She emphasizes that it is a major topic of discussion and its quality can greatly affect the overall atmosphere. A well-catered lunch can uplift spirits and boost productivity, whereas poor food can lead to complaints and grumbles, potentially impacting the shoot's efficiency.

Food is strategically used by producers to keep people content and foster good relationships with repeat collaborators. It serves as a tool for maintaining harmony and ensuring smooth operations.

Catering as Competitive Edge

Recognizing the importance of food, some studios have begun offering in-house catering as a competitive advantage. For instance, Holborn Studios in London noticed a significant increase in longer bookings after upgrading their menu, indicating how a well-thought-out and executed dining experience can enhance a studio’s appeal.

Food Trends and Dietary Preferences

Caterers like Kate Trelawny are tasked with providing extensive meal options catering to various dietary preferences. Trelawny has noticed that food trends often first emerge within the fashion set, reflecting the industry's role as a trendsetter beyond the realm of clothes and accessories.

Despite growing environmental concerns and dietary fads, traditional favorites and indulgent items continue to enjoy popularity on the fashion set. Luxurious experiences, such as on-site sushi rolling, still hold a place, adding a touch of extravagance to the workday.

Alcohol-Free Zones

While alcohol used to be a common feature on shoots, it has become less prevalent over the years. Today, shoots are typically alcohol-free zones, reflecting a shift in the industry towards promoting healthier and more productive work environments.

Through all these trends and changes, one thing remains clear: catering is much more than just a logistical requirement in a fashion photoshoot. It is a significant contributor to the overall experience, affecting productivity, collaboration, and satisfaction.