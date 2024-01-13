The Surprising Resale Value of McDonald’s Happy Meal Toys

What was once a simple joy of receiving a toy with your meal at McDonald’s has now morphed into a lucrative investment opportunity. The once discarded Happy Meal toys of yesteryears are now fetching high prices on eBay, with some collectibles selling for hundreds of pounds.

From Mr. Men to Treasure Planet

Take, for instance, a complete set of Mr Men figurines from 2021, released to mark McDonald’s 50th anniversary. This set, now listed for £495, brims with nostalgia and includes characters like Mr Cool, Mr Happy, Mr Perfect, and Mr Messy. Still contained within their original packaging, this item’s value has appreciated remarkably.

Not far behind is the complete Treasure Planet set from 2002, now being sold for £359. The charm of these toys, encapsulating the spirit of a beloved Disney movie, has only grown over the years. Likewise, the unopened TY Teenie Beanie Babies from 1999 are listed for £290, and a set of 28 Teddy Bears from the same year commands a price of £140.

The Pokemon Phenomenon

Not surprisingly, Pokemon toys from McDonald’s have not been immune to this trend. A complete set of Pokeball belt disc shooters is now going for £140. The iconic franchise’s popularity and the rarity of these toys have undoubtedly contributed to this price surge.

Even less rare Happy Meal toys are being sold in bundles for substantial sums. A lot of 92 toys, for instance, is listed for hundreds of pounds. Such is the scale of this trend; even common toys are now considered valuable commodities.

The Squishmallow Frustration

However, amidst these soaring prices, a wave of frustration is brewing among parents. The reason? McDonald’s Squishmallow toys. These cuddly, squeezable toys have taken eBay by storm, with listings reaching prices up to £1,000. The high prices have left many parents disgruntled, as their children find it increasingly difficult to get their hands on these popular toys.

In conclusion, the trend of reselling McDonald’s Happy Meal toys is not just a reflection of their increasing value, but also a testament to the enduring appeal of these seemingly simple playthings. The phenomenon presents an intriguing facet of popular culture, where nostalgia and rarity combine to create unexpected value.