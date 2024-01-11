en English
The Stanley Quencher: How an Oversized Tumbler Became a Viral Sensation and Lifestyle Statement

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:54 pm EST
The Stanley Quencher: How an Oversized Tumbler Became a Viral Sensation and Lifestyle Statement

What started as a simple tool for hydration has morphed into a viral sensation and lifestyle statement among Generation Z and celebrities. The Stanley Quencher, an oversized insulated water tumbler, has become a global phenomenon with its popularity soaring, thanks to endorsements from stars like Adele, Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle, and Olivia Rodrigo. The Stanley Quencher, known for its impressive size and ability to keep drinks cold or hot for extended periods, has seen a massive spike in the brand’s popularity and revenue.

The Rise of the #Stanleycup on TikTok

The tumbler’s popularity has exploded on social media platforms, especially TikTok. The hashtag #Stanleycup garnered over seven billion views, with fans showcasing their tumblers in various colors and designs. This trend is not just about hydration. It’s a fashion and lifestyle statement, with users matching their tumblers to their outfits and integrating them into their social media aesthetic.

Understanding the Stanley Quencher Craze

The brand’s success story is rooted in its history. William Stanley Jr. invented the steel vacuum-sealed bottle in 1913, but it wasn’t until the release of the Quencher model in 2016 that it emerged as a cultural phenomenon. Despite initial ridicule, Daily Mail journalist Clara Gaspar admitted to understanding the craze after buying a Stanley cup herself. The tumbler’s insulation technology is exceptionally durable, with one even surviving a car fire with ice still frozen inside, as depicted in a viral TikTok video.

The Financial Success of Stanley

Stanley’s growth is apparent in its revenue increase from $94 million in 2020 to $402 million in 2022. While Stanley claims its products help reduce the demand for disposable items, the trend also reflects a Gen Z penchant for flaunting branded items as a status symbol, even when other luxury products are unaffordable. This rise in conspicuous consumption raises questions about sustainability and hyperconsumerism, especially given the environmental impact of overproduction and excessive consumption.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

