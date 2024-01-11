en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Stanley Quencher: A Viral Sensation and Icon of Status

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
The Stanley Quencher: A Viral Sensation and Icon of Status

The Stanley Quencher, a seemingly ordinary insulated water tumbler, has been catapulted into the limelight by celebrities and social media users alike. What was once a simple utility item is now a sought-after accessory and a symbol of status.

Stanley Quencher’s Rise to Popularity

Endorsed by stars like Adele, Victoria Beckham, Meghan Markle, and Olivia Rodrigo, the Stanley Quencher has seen a surge in popularity on platforms like TikTok. The hashtag #Stanleycup alone has garnered over a staggering seven billion views. Stanley, a brand with a history dating back to 1913, experienced a revival with the Quencher model’s release in 2016. Its appeal particularly resonated with the Gen Z demographic.

Practicality Meets Fashion

The Stanley Quencher’s appeal is not just skin-deep. Its practicality combined with advanced insulation technology, capable of keeping drinks hot or cold for up to 24 hours, has made it a must-have item. This was highlighted in a viral incident where a Stanley cup survived a car fire, with the ice inside remaining frozen, demonstrating the product’s durability and efficiency.

Financial Impact and Cultural Shifts

The company’s revenue reflects the Quencher’s popularity, with earnings skyrocketing from $94 million in 2020 to $402 million in 2022. But it’s more than just a hydration tool. The Stanley Quencher has become a collector’s item and a symbol of lifestyle. Limited editions and collaborations, like the one with Starbucks, have caused a frenzy, with resale values soaring on eBay. This trend also mirrors a broader Gen Z tendency to display affluence and materialism online, with the Stanley cup serving as an affordable alternative to luxury goods.

In the end, the Stanley Quencher is more than just a water tumbler. It’s a testament to the power of social media, celebrity influence, and the evolving nature of consumer behavior. As we continue to navigate this digital age, it’s clear that even the most practical items can become status symbols and cultural icons.

0
Business Fashion Lifestyle
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Tentative Agreement Reached Between MGEU and Employers: A Potential Win for Civil Service Workers
The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) has announced a tentative agreement with the province’s employers, a move that could result in significant benefits for civil service workers. The proposed four-year contract, spanning from March of the previous year to March 2027, pledges a cumulative wage increase of approximately 14% over the period. Key
Tentative Agreement Reached Between MGEU and Employers: A Potential Win for Civil Service Workers
Jersey Sauna Business Faces Uncertainty as Planning Application Gets Denied
18 mins ago
Jersey Sauna Business Faces Uncertainty as Planning Application Gets Denied
The New Age of Dining: Exclusivity in Reservation Systems
20 mins ago
The New Age of Dining: Exclusivity in Reservation Systems
HPE's $14 Billion Juniper Bid Signals Shift in Tech Industry
7 mins ago
HPE's $14 Billion Juniper Bid Signals Shift in Tech Industry
Credit Card Usage Fuels Consumer Spending, Staving Off Anticipated Recession in the U.S.
11 mins ago
Credit Card Usage Fuels Consumer Spending, Staving Off Anticipated Recession in the U.S.
Investment Expert Warns of Risks in Newly-Approved Bitcoin ETFs
17 mins ago
Investment Expert Warns of Risks in Newly-Approved Bitcoin ETFs
Latest Headlines
World News
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
25 seconds
Unexpected Activities for Weight Loss: Beyond Diet and Exercise
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
52 seconds
Callum O'Hare Masterclass Drives Coventry to Victory Over Leicester
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
1 min
Greater Kashmir's Initiative: A Beacon of Hope for Kashmir's Elderly
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
1 min
Reading vs Port Vale Match Abandoned Amid Fan Protest Against Club Owner
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
1 min
Manchester City's Goalkeeper Ederson Sustains Serious Injury Early in Game Against Newcastle United
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
2 mins
Dean Gaffney's Close Encounter: Struck by Footballer's Car, Saved by Medical Exam
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City's Win Over Newcastle United
3 mins
Kevin De Bruyne Shines in Manchester City's Win Over Newcastle United
Boston Bruins' Swayman and Pastrnak Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
3 mins
Boston Bruins' Swayman and Pastrnak Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
3 mins
Walmaart Tomaah's Suicide: Tragedy Sparks Online Curiosity and Police Investigation
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app