In the heart of every sandwich shop and bodega, there lies a silent hero. It's not the freshly baked bread or the perfectly cooked bacon, but something far more unassuming - deli paper. As I bit into my Bacon Egg Cheese (BEC) sandwich on this crisp February morning, I couldn't help but marvel at the unsung importance of this humble wrapping.

The Unsung Hero: Deli Paper

Deli paper is not your ordinary napkin. Treated with a thin layer of wax, it's specifically designed to wrap foods like burgers and sandwiches. This treatment creates a moisture- and fat-resistant non-stick layer that prevents the cheese from sticking and keeps the sandwich warm and non-soggy. It's these qualities that make deli paper the preferred choice for wrapping BEC sandwiches.

A Classic Breakfast Order: The BEC Sandwich

The BEC sandwich has become a classic breakfast order in the United States. Its origins can be traced back to a variation of a breakfast sandwich called a "bap" in 19th century Britain. Today, the BEC is more than just a sandwich; it's a symbol of comfort, convenience, and the American breakfast experience.

The Price of Comfort: Inflation and Deli Paper

However, recent price increases due to inflation have caused concern among locals. Deli paper, once an affordable and cost-effective option, is now becoming more expensive. As a result, some sandwich shops and bodegas are considering alternative wrapping materials. But for many customers, nothing compares to the familiar feel and functionality of deli paper.

As I finished my BEC sandwich, I couldn't help but appreciate the role that deli paper played in enhancing my eating experience. It's a testament to the fact that even the smallest details can make a significant difference. And while the price of deli paper may be rising, its value remains priceless.

