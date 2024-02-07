The Shift in Parenting Advice: Losing Intergenerational Wisdom to Experts

It's a brave new world for parents today. The age-old wisdom passed down from grandparents and older generations is losing ground to expert advice. This trend, while seemingly progressive, has raised questions about the loss of intergenerational wisdom and the increasing pressures on parents to meet often unrealistic expectations.

The Shift from Family Wisdom to Expert Advice

Historically, parenting wisdom flowed through generations within families. There was a certain simplicity in phrases like 'Don't disturb a sleeping baby' or 'Don't try to make a happy baby happier'. These words, originating from a student and echoing through time, encapsulated an understanding not just of the child's needs, but also of the parents' well-being. But times are changing, and today's parents are increasingly dismissing such traditional wisdom as antiquated, aiming to surpass their own upbringing, even if it was satisfactory.

The Challenges with Expert Advice

However, the shift towards expert advice is not without its pitfalls. Experts often operate in theory, crafting advice based on ideal conditions that may not acknowledge the chaotic, stressful reality of parenting. This disconnect between expert advice and the lived experiences of parents can lead to unrealistic expectations, consequently paving the way for parental burnout.

Social media has also played a role in this phenomenon. The advice disseminated through these platforms is often presented in stark black-and-white, with little room for the nuanced realities of raising children. This unyielding approach contributes to feelings of shame and exhaustion among parents striving for an elusive standard of perfect parenting.

The Value of Intergenerational Wisdom

There's a certain authenticity in advice that comes from family and friends. It is rooted in a genuine desire to see the entire family thrive, and not just the child. This advice is tempered with experience and an understanding of the specific family dynamics. Furthermore, unlike some strangers on the internet profiting from the fears and doubts of parents, family and friends have no ulterior motive.

As Christine Carrig, the founding director of Carrig Montessori School and a staunch advocate for a more balanced approach to parenting advice, suggests, expert advice, while valuable, should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism. It should be balanced with insights from one's own personal network, and above all, parents should trust in their own judgment.