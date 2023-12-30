‘The She List’: A Tribute to Indian Women Trailblazers in India Today’s 2023 Anniversary Special

India Today’s 2023 anniversary special, ‘The She List’, is a commemoration of the remarkable contributions and accomplishments of women across a broad spectrum of sectors in India. This exclusive publication celebrates female pioneers in politics, business, science, medicine, arts, culture, entertainment, sports, education, law, and defense, portraying the concrete advancement of women’s empowerment in the nation.

(Read Also: Aarti Drugs Warned by SEBI for Non-Disclosure of Plant Closure)

Recognizing the Rise of Women

The list features Indian women who have risen to prominence, becoming role models and beacons of inspiration. These women, through their persistent efforts and indomitable spirit, have challenged societal norms, breaking barriers, and paving the way for future generations. This recognition of female achievers demonstrates the significant rise of women over the past decades, attesting to the changing societal and cultural landscape of India.

More than a List

While ‘The She List’ forms the core of the anniversary special, the issue also covers a diverse range of topics. From political insights, travel experiences, culinary explorations, to luxury lifestyle features, the special issue offers a panoramic view of the current zeitgeist. Highlights include the BJP’s electoral victories, a security breach in the Indian Parliament, and travel destinations like the Tilar Siro resort in the Andamans and Kenya.

(Read Also: India Battles COVID-19 Surge and Emergence of JN.1 Sub-Variant)

A Celebration of Innovation and Luxury

The issue also explores culinary innovations and premium spirit launches, highlighting the burgeoning luxury sector in India. Furthermore, it delves into the latest advances in technology and design, featuring products such as Shantell Martin’s candle collab with Joya Studios and Great Jones’ microwave and dishwasher safe measuring cups. The issue is a veritable celebration of the finer things in life, painting a vivid picture of modern India and its relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation.

Read More