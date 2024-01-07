en English
Lifestyle

The Rise of the Digital Nomad: Young People Embrace the ‘Bucket List Lifestyle’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
In the wake of shifting societal norms and the evolution of work culture, young people, globally, are embracing a ‘bucket list lifestyle’, prioritising experiences and adventures over traditional work structures. This dramatic lifestyle change, dubbed the rise of the ‘Digital Nomad’, is expected to become a mainstream phenomenon in 2024, according to trend forecasters like Joanna Feeley from TrendBible.

The Dawn of the Digital Nomad Era

Factors such as soaring interest rates, the burden of long-term mortgages, and prohibitive rents have made traditional lifestyles less appealing to the younger generation. Instead, the rise of remote work and the potential for transient living has gained traction. On platforms like TikTok, hashtags like ‘#VanLife’ have accumulated billions of views, reflecting a growing interest in this nomadic lifestyle.

Young trailblazers like 22-year-old Tia Forster are leading the charge, converting vans into mobile homes to blend travel and work. Forster’s story is not an anomaly but a reflection of a broader societal shift towards peripatetic lifestyles, driven by the desire for a balanced work-life equation and purpose-filled careers.

Adapting to the Shift

As more individuals embrace this lifestyle, governments and corporations worldwide are evolving to accommodate the change. The introduction of Digital Nomad Visas and flexible working policies are testament to this adaptation. Despite the challenges of nomadic life – mastering self-sufficiency and mitigating safety concerns – the promise of integrating adventure with work seems to outweigh the impediments for many.

Forecasting the Future

The global digital nomad population is anticipated to observe significant growth, with the campervan community being one of the fastest expanding since the pandemic hit. Data indicates a 216% increase in ‘vanlife’ searches since 2018, underlining the swelling interest. As this trend continues to gain momentum, the demarcation between work, life, and travel is set to blur further, redefining the concept of ‘work’ for future generations.

