en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

The Rise of the ‘Bucket List Lifestyle’ Among Young Professionals

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:24 am EST
The Rise of the ‘Bucket List Lifestyle’ Among Young Professionals

As the dawn breaks on 2024, a significant shift in lifestyle preferences among the younger generation is trending, marking a departure from traditional career paths towards what is being termed the ‘bucket list lifestyle.’ This transformative trend is characterized by the pursuit of experiences and adventures over static, location-dependent professions and long-term financial commitments.

The Allure of Van Life and Digital Nomadism

Central to this movement is the rise of ‘van life’ and digital nomadism, epitomized by young professionals opting to work out of converted campervans situated amidst scenic landscapes rather than confining themselves to room rentals or office cubicles. The growing popularity of terms such as ‘van life’ on social media platforms like TikTok is testament to this lifestyle shift. Here, users enthusiastically share their experiences and insights about transforming vans into mobile homes and charting the course of their lives on their own terms.

Pioneers of the Bucket List Lifestyle

Among this wave of lifestyle pioneers is Tia Forster, who epitomizes the trend by converting her van into a mobile living and working space. Her story symbolizes the growing inclination of young people towards leading a nomadic life, driven by high interest rates, inflated housing costs, and the quest for a superior work-life balance. The Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated this shift, as flexible working arrangements gain traction and more companies are recognizing and adapting to the ‘work from anywhere’ ethos.

Global Recognition and Future Trends

The shift towards the bucket list lifestyle is gaining global recognition, with countries like Portugal leading the way, introducing innovative Digital Nomad Visas. The number of digital nomads worldwide is expected to witness an exponential increase, underscoring the societal shift towards more purpose-driven, flexible careers, and lifestyles.

While the allure of van life is palpable, experts urge caution. They recommend experimenting with short-term road living before fully committing to ensure this lifestyle aligns with personal preferences and to avoid potential regrets. Regardless, the rise of the bucket list lifestyle signals a seismic shift in the way young professionals perceive their careers and lives, making 2024 a pivotal year of change.

0
Lifestyle Travel & Tourism
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
3 mins ago
Dangerous People: Xue Zhiqian's Brand Under Fire for Quality Failures
Pop music singer, Xue Zhiqian’s clothing brand, Dangerous People, launched in 2015, has been thrust into the limelight for all the wrong reasons. A batch of its down jackets has failed quality tests, setting off alarms within the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation. Quality Debacle: High Levels of APEO Detected The jackets in question were
Dangerous People: Xue Zhiqian's Brand Under Fire for Quality Failures
Rosanna Davison: A Journey of Rediscovery Beyond Motherhood
29 mins ago
Rosanna Davison: A Journey of Rediscovery Beyond Motherhood
India's Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Nears Completion: Connectivity Boost for Kashmir Valley
29 mins ago
India's Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Nears Completion: Connectivity Boost for Kashmir Valley
Rashmika Mandanna Dazzles at 'Animal' Success Bash in Mumbai
4 mins ago
Rashmika Mandanna Dazzles at 'Animal' Success Bash in Mumbai
Gujarati Folk Singer Geeta Rabari Acknowledged by Prime Minister for Latest Bhajan
24 mins ago
Gujarati Folk Singer Geeta Rabari Acknowledged by Prime Minister for Latest Bhajan
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
25 mins ago
Revolutionizing Elderly Fitness: The Burns Brothers' Journey
Latest Headlines
World News
Altrincham's Crucial Victory Over Barnet in Play-Off Chase
1 min
Altrincham's Crucial Victory Over Barnet in Play-Off Chase
Narrow Escape for Kansas Jayhawks in Basketball Game Against TCU
2 mins
Narrow Escape for Kansas Jayhawks in Basketball Game Against TCU
Qatar's Third Time Hosting the Asian Cup: A Testament to Global Sports Prominence
3 mins
Qatar's Third Time Hosting the Asian Cup: A Testament to Global Sports Prominence
QMMF's 2024 Calendar: A Year-Long Spectacle of Speed, Skill, and Endurance
3 mins
QMMF's 2024 Calendar: A Year-Long Spectacle of Speed, Skill, and Endurance
Perth Wildcats Overcome Injury Setbacks to Clinch Victory Against New Zealand Breakers
3 mins
Perth Wildcats Overcome Injury Setbacks to Clinch Victory Against New Zealand Breakers
A Comprehensive Schedule of Upcoming Sports Events: From Hawkeyes to Quad City Storm
3 mins
A Comprehensive Schedule of Upcoming Sports Events: From Hawkeyes to Quad City Storm
PSG Women's Team in Doha: A Cultural Visit Beyond Soccer
3 mins
PSG Women's Team in Doha: A Cultural Visit Beyond Soccer
The Agrarian Vote: Nandyal District's First Assembly Election
4 mins
The Agrarian Vote: Nandyal District's First Assembly Election
Blackburn Rovers Triumph in FA Cup Clash with Cambridge United
4 mins
Blackburn Rovers Triumph in FA Cup Clash with Cambridge United
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
24 mins
January 7: A Day of Notable Historical Events and Birthdays
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
3 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
3 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
5 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
5 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
5 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
6 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
11 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app