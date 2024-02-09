The Rise of Solid Fuel Barbecuing: A Culinary Revolution in New Zealand

In the heart of New Zealand, a culinary revolution is taking place. It's not about Michelin stars or molecular gastronomy, but rather, the humble barbecue. Matt Melville, a competitive barbecuer, is one of the torchbearers of this movement, which emphasizes cooking with solid fuels like charcoal and wood.

The Unlikely Hero: Picanha

Melville introduces us to picanha, a cut of meat from the top of the cow's rump, known for its rich flavor and tender texture. "It's incredibly versatile," he says, as he skillfully slices the meat and lays it on the grill. The aroma wafting through the air is intoxicating, a testament to the magic of solid fuel barbecuing.

Meatstock: A Testament to the New BBQ

The rise of the New BBQ can also be seen in the success of Meatstock, a barbecue festival that originated in Australia and has made its way to New Zealand. Thousands flock to these events, drawn by the promise of good food, music, and camaraderie.

From Supermarkets to Backyards: The Accessibility of the New BBQ

Supermarkets and hypermarkets have played a crucial role in this culinary shift. They've made it easy for home cooks to get their hands on specialty cuts of meat, charcoal, and wood chips. This convenience, coupled with the desire for authentic flavors, has contributed to the growing demand for liquid smoke, a flavor enhancer that offers smoky tastes with less time and effort.