The Rise of ‘Mommune’: A Lifeline for Single Mothers

In the midst of the 2008 financial crisis, Janet Hoggarth found herself single, with three children under six, after her husband left. Concurrently, her friend Vicki Hillman was undergoing a similar hardship, her fiancé having broken up with her, leaving her with a newborn baby.

The Birth of ‘Mommune’

Struggling to navigate the tumultuous waters of single parenthood and financial stress, these women found a unique solution: they formed a communal living arrangement, a ‘mommune.’ This setup involved sharing childcare, household responsibilities, and living expenses. The arrangement was not only practically beneficial, saving on childcare costs as Janet worked as a writer and Vicki returned to work, but was also emotionally supportive.

‘Mommune’: A Practical and Emotional Support

The ‘mommune’ provided a support system that helped these women navigate the challenges of single parenthood and personal growth. This arrangement was so beneficial that they found it more supportive than living with a male spouse. In fact, the concept has gained traction, with online communities and discussions around ‘mommunes’ growing in popularity.

‘Mommune’ Inspires Novel and Global Movement

Janet eventually wrote a novel based on their experiences, further popularising the concept of single mothers forming communal living arrangements. As time passed, the communal living arrangement ended naturally when the children needed more space and the women’s personal lives evolved. However, reflecting on the experience, Janet challenges the traditional nuclear family concept, emphasizing that a child needs love, not necessarily a couple, to be raised well.

In 2021, the concept of ‘mommune’ inspired the creation of Commune, the world’s first coliving solution dedicated to single-parent families, founded in Paris. Commune aims to simplify parenting and meet the children’s needs by creating a community where single-parent families can thrive. With plans to open 500 residences around the world in 10 years, it seems the concept of ‘mommune’ is going global.