The ‘Ring Guy’: The New Icon of Men’s Fashion Among Gen Z and Millennials

From turquoise signets to homages to late rap legends, rings are no longer just symbols of marital status or family inheritance. They have become a bold fashion statement among Generation Z and millennial men, an accessory that serves as an extension of personal style and identity. A prominent flagbearer of this trend is Terrence McDermott, a 26-year-old assistant manager at a Phoenix cigar shop, who wears silver rings on nine out of his ten fingers.

The Emergence of the ‘Ring Guy’

The ‘Ring Guy’—a term that describes men who accessorize with multiple rings—is a growing trend in men’s fashion. McDermott, with his eclectic collection, embodies this shift. His assortment ranges from a turquoise signet to a ring dedicated to the late rapper MF Doom, to a pinkie ring that decided its own fate by refusing to come off his finger. Yet, despite his passion for rings, McDermott leaves his left ring finger bare, reserving it traditionally for a wedding band.

A Shift in Masculinity and Style

This surge in the trend of men wearing multiple rings underscores a broader change in perceptions of masculinity and style. The rings, in their myriad forms, have evolved from being symbols of power and authority to becoming expressive pieces of personal style. The ‘tough guy’ aesthetic is increasingly making room for the ‘Ring Guy’, who is unafraid to express himself through his choice of accessories.

Resonating with the Younger Generation

As the line between traditionally masculine and feminine accessories blurs, the younger generation is embracing this shift with open arms. The ‘Ring Guy’ trend is rapidly gaining popularity, with men like McDermott leading the charge. It’s a clear sign of how Gen Z and millennials are redefining men’s fashion, ushering in an era where individuality and personal expression take center stage.