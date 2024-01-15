en English
Fashion

The ‘Ring Guy’: The New Icon of Men’s Fashion Among Gen Z and Millennials

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:13 pm EST
The ‘Ring Guy’: The New Icon of Men’s Fashion Among Gen Z and Millennials

From turquoise signets to homages to late rap legends, rings are no longer just symbols of marital status or family inheritance. They have become a bold fashion statement among Generation Z and millennial men, an accessory that serves as an extension of personal style and identity. A prominent flagbearer of this trend is Terrence McDermott, a 26-year-old assistant manager at a Phoenix cigar shop, who wears silver rings on nine out of his ten fingers.

The Emergence of the ‘Ring Guy’

The ‘Ring Guy’—a term that describes men who accessorize with multiple rings—is a growing trend in men’s fashion. McDermott, with his eclectic collection, embodies this shift. His assortment ranges from a turquoise signet to a ring dedicated to the late rapper MF Doom, to a pinkie ring that decided its own fate by refusing to come off his finger. Yet, despite his passion for rings, McDermott leaves his left ring finger bare, reserving it traditionally for a wedding band.

A Shift in Masculinity and Style

This surge in the trend of men wearing multiple rings underscores a broader change in perceptions of masculinity and style. The rings, in their myriad forms, have evolved from being symbols of power and authority to becoming expressive pieces of personal style. The ‘tough guy’ aesthetic is increasingly making room for the ‘Ring Guy’, who is unafraid to express himself through his choice of accessories.

Resonating with the Younger Generation

As the line between traditionally masculine and feminine accessories blurs, the younger generation is embracing this shift with open arms. The ‘Ring Guy’ trend is rapidly gaining popularity, with men like McDermott leading the charge. It’s a clear sign of how Gen Z and millennials are redefining men’s fashion, ushering in an era where individuality and personal expression take center stage.

Fashion Lifestyle Society
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

