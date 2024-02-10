The Quest for Homeownership in Los Angeles: A Tale of Resilience

In the heart of Los Angeles, the dream of homeownership morphs into an arduous odyssey for many. Melanie and Becca, a couple who envisioned a Spanish-style bungalow nestled in Eagle Rock, discovered the bittersweet reality of this quest in 2023.

A Market on the Brink

As per the data from December 2023, the Los Angeles housing market witnessed a staggering 7.3% year-over-year increase in home prices, with the median price soaring to $754,900. The number of homes sold dwindled by 6.0%, accompanied by a 14.1% decrease in homes for sale. The median days on the market plummeted to 37 days, an 8-day drop from the previous year.

An unusual trend emerged in 2023, as private developers expressed interest in constructing affordable housing projects without any public funding. This shift was attributed to an executive order signed by Mayor Karen Bass in December 2022, which expedited the approval process for 100% affordable housing projects. Developers previously focused on luxury housing began turning towards affordable housing due to its financial viability.

An analysis by Abundant Housing LA, a pro-housing advocacy group, estimated that roughly three-fourths of affordable units proposed through the policy were without any public money. However, the jury was still out on whether this trend would persist and if these projects would successfully navigate the challenges of building affordable housing in Los Angeles.

The Great Escape

In Q3 2023, Los Angeles saw a significant exodus of homebuyers, with 20,200 Redfin users leaving the city compared to 33,500 in the same period the previous year. This 19% net outflow indicated that nearly a fifth of Redfin.com home searchers in Los Angeles were looking to leave, with Las Vegas, Nevada, being the top destination.

This trend was part of a larger migration pattern across the US, as homebuyers sought more affordable housing options. The Los Angeles housing market in 2023 was somewhat competitive, with homes receiving an average of 3 offers and selling within 49 days. The median sale price was $957K last month, representing a 4.0% increase from the previous year.

Santa Monica: A Glimmer of Hope?

The January 2024 report revealed that the Santa Monica housing market, a part of the Los Angeles housing market, was currently neutral. The median home sold price in Santa Monica was $1,822,500, up 13.9% from the previous year. Homes in Santa Monica sold for an average of $1,098 per square foot in the last 12 months.

The number of homes for sale in Santa Monica increased by 26.9% compared to December 2023, with 217 homes currently available. In January 2024, a total of 35 homes were sold or pending, up by 6.1% month over month, with 74.3% of homes selling below asking price. The average number of days a home stayed on the market in Santa Monica was currently 72 days, up by 46.6% compared to last year.

Melanie and Becca's journey echoed the broader narrative of the Los Angeles housing market in 2023. Their initial vision of a Spanish-style bungalow in Eagle Rock transformed into a 1920s bungalow in Highland Park that required significant renovations. After months of bidding wars and compromises, they rushed to buy the house before getting priced out, resulting in financial strain and regrets.

Despite the challenges, Melanie and Becca remain hopeful about building their dream home and learning from their experiences. They exemplify the resilience and determination of those navigating the tumultuous waters of the Los Angeles housing market, searching for a place to call home.