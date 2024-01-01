en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

The Princess of Wales’ High-Low Jewellery Approach: A Fashion Statement in 2023

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
The Princess of Wales’ High-Low Jewellery Approach: A Fashion Statement in 2023

In 2023, the Princess of Wales has made waves in the fashion world with an unexpected twist to her accessorizing. Moving away from the traditional high-end exclusivity often associated with royalty, she has embraced a high-low mix in her jewellery choices, making a powerful statement about accessibility and connection.

The High-Low Mix

Notably, the Princess has been seen wearing earrings from Accessorize, a popular high street brand, priced as low as $14. This move, a departure from the norm for someone in her position, shows a level of relatability seldom seen in the royal circles. It’s not just about making a fashion statement; it’s about resonating with the public and breaking down the barriers often associated with royalty.

More than Just Fashion

But it’s not just about wearing affordable pieces. The Princess also dons extremely valuable accessories, exhibiting a sense of balance. This blend of high-end and everyday jewellery reflects a modern sensibility and an attempt to relate to a broader audience. Her selections are carefully curated to convey messages, embody values, and foster a sense of relatability, while still upholding the elegance expected of her royal role.

A Nod to the Past

While the Princess is creating her own fashion legacy, it’s important to remember the iconic fashion moments from the past. In 1994, Princess Diana’s daringly cut LBD at the Serpentine Gallery and the Christina Stambolian LBD she wore after Charles’ interview in which he admitted to adultery was aired, became symbols of female empowerment. In 2023, her iconic ballerina-style dress designed by Jacques Azagury was sold at auction for a record-breaking $1,148,080, 11 times its original price. An iconic red sweater worn by Diana was also sold at auction for $1.1 million.

The Princess of Wales’ approach to accessorizing, blending the high and the low, is not just a fashion statement but a sign of the changing times. It encapsulates the essence of modern royalty, bridging the gap between the public and the palace, while still upholding the elegance and grace that her position demands.

0
Fashion Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Key Insights from Maharashtra's Casino Law Plea to NASA's Captivating Space Images

By Rafia Tasleem

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan's Stylish New Year's Eve Celebration Foreshadows Wedding Plans

By Momen Zellmi

Unraveling the Environmental Footprint of the Fashion Industry: A Closer Look at Textiles

By Saboor Bayat

Michael Strahan Celebrates Daughter's First Major Modeling Job

By Nitish Verma

Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery ...
@Fashion · 2 hours
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery ...
heart comment 0
Beckhams’ New Year Celebration: Family Time, Festive Attire, and a Dash of Humor

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Beckhams' New Year Celebration: Family Time, Festive Attire, and a Dash of Humor
Boucheron’s Journey: From Place Vendome to Southeast Asia

By BNN Correspondents

Boucheron's Journey: From Place Vendome to Southeast Asia
January Sales: A Golden Opportunity to Revamp Your Wardrobe

By Saboor Bayat

January Sales: A Golden Opportunity to Revamp Your Wardrobe
Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Jennifer Lopez, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Physique in St. Barts
Latest Headlines
World News
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
25 seconds
New Year's Day Sees Decline in Births at Manila Hospital Amidst Joyous Arrival of First Baby of 2024
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
30 seconds
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key Reforms
3 mins
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Pledges Steadfast Pursuit of Key Reforms
South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024
3 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Complete Strengthened Deterrence Regime by Mid-2024
President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy in Democratic Republic of Congo
6 mins
President Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Term Amid Controversy in Democratic Republic of Congo
Year 2023 in Sports: A Recap of Noteworthy Events and Achievements
9 mins
Year 2023 in Sports: A Recap of Noteworthy Events and Achievements
Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support
11 mins
Athletes Face Unexpected Setback as Event Organizers Pull Support
Shannen Doherty's 'Bucket List' Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adversity
11 mins
Shannen Doherty's 'Bucket List' Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adversity
A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California
12 mins
A Violent Start to 2024: From Mobile to California
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
2 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
3 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app