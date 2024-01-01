The Princess of Wales’ High-Low Jewellery Approach: A Fashion Statement in 2023

In 2023, the Princess of Wales has made waves in the fashion world with an unexpected twist to her accessorizing. Moving away from the traditional high-end exclusivity often associated with royalty, she has embraced a high-low mix in her jewellery choices, making a powerful statement about accessibility and connection.

The High-Low Mix

Notably, the Princess has been seen wearing earrings from Accessorize, a popular high street brand, priced as low as $14. This move, a departure from the norm for someone in her position, shows a level of relatability seldom seen in the royal circles. It’s not just about making a fashion statement; it’s about resonating with the public and breaking down the barriers often associated with royalty.

More than Just Fashion

But it’s not just about wearing affordable pieces. The Princess also dons extremely valuable accessories, exhibiting a sense of balance. This blend of high-end and everyday jewellery reflects a modern sensibility and an attempt to relate to a broader audience. Her selections are carefully curated to convey messages, embody values, and foster a sense of relatability, while still upholding the elegance expected of her royal role.

A Nod to the Past

While the Princess is creating her own fashion legacy, it’s important to remember the iconic fashion moments from the past. In 1994, Princess Diana’s daringly cut LBD at the Serpentine Gallery and the Christina Stambolian LBD she wore after Charles’ interview in which he admitted to adultery was aired, became symbols of female empowerment. In 2023, her iconic ballerina-style dress designed by Jacques Azagury was sold at auction for a record-breaking $1,148,080, 11 times its original price. An iconic red sweater worn by Diana was also sold at auction for $1.1 million.

The Princess of Wales’ approach to accessorizing, blending the high and the low, is not just a fashion statement but a sign of the changing times. It encapsulates the essence of modern royalty, bridging the gap between the public and the palace, while still upholding the elegance and grace that her position demands.