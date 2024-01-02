en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

The Prenup Debate: Should Bachelor Nation’s Gerry and Theresa Sign or Not?

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:34 pm EST
The Prenup Debate: Should Bachelor Nation’s Gerry and Theresa Sign or Not?

In the whirl of social media chatter, a contentious issue has emerged surrounding Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, a couple from the popular reality TV series, Bachelor Nation. The crux of the debate? Whether or not the couple should sign a prenuptial agreement, commonly referred to as a prenup. This discussion was sparked by a recent Hollywood Reporter expose on Gerry’s past, leading fans to express their concerns and advise Theresa to protect her assets.

The Case for Prenuptial Agreements

However, the argument for a prenup extends beyond Gerry’s history. Julia Rodgers, a seasoned family law attorney and the CEO of HelloPrenup, makes a strong case for prenuptial agreements. She advocates for prenups for all couples, but especially for those entering second marriages, like Gerry and Theresa. According to Rodgers, prenups play a pivotal role in safeguarding the financial interests of each party involved, particularly when children and grandchildren are in the picture.

Prenups as a Tool for Financial Transparency

Prenups, Rodgers explains, enforce financial transparency, an aspect crucial for couples to comprehend the lifestyle they’ll be able to maintain during their union. She further emphasizes the significance of the geographic location where a prenup is signed. In the case of Gerry and Theresa, she recommends signing under South Carolina law, where they plan to reside post marriage.

The Rising Trend of Prenups Among Millennials and Gen Zers

Rodgers observes an interesting trend: millennials and Gen Zers are increasingly opting for prenups. Often, this choice is influenced by their experiences as children of divorced parents and having accumulated more assets later in life. For Gerry and Theresa, both of whom have lost their previous spouses, a prenup could also align with their estate planning, offering a comprehensive approach to managing their assets.

Prenups: More Than Just Divorce Insurance

Lastly, Rodgers underscores that prenups are not just beneficial in the event of a divorce. They also serve as an essential financial clarity tool within the marriage itself. This perspective reframes prenups from a pessimistic precaution to a practical tool for financial communication and understanding within a marriage.

0
Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 'Seeds of Renewal' Update to Launch on January 16

By Salman Khan

Paul Weller and His Unending Mod Culture Passion; Russell Crowe Gears Up for 'Nuremberg'

By BNN Correspondents

Anna Uddenberg: An Artist Critiquing Social Media's Influence on Identity

By BNN Correspondents

Modders Bring Realistic Graphics to Cyberpunk 2077, Pushing the Boundaries of Gaming

By Salman Khan

Teyana Taylor Hopes for Oscar Nomination for 'A Thousand And One' ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 4 mins
Teyana Taylor Hopes for Oscar Nomination for 'A Thousand And One' ...
heart comment 0
Yellowjackets: Anticipating the Mystery and Drama of Season 3

By BNN Correspondents

Yellowjackets: Anticipating the Mystery and Drama of Season 3
2024: A Thrilling Year Ahead for Horror Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Thrilling Year Ahead for Horror Cinema
Billy Strings Honors NASCAR Legend with New Song ‘Richard Petty’ during New Year’s Eve Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Billy Strings Honors NASCAR Legend with New Song 'Richard Petty' during New Year's Eve Performance
Jack Black Joins Cast of ‘Minecraft’ Movie: A Blockbuster in the Making

By BNN Correspondents

Jack Black Joins Cast of 'Minecraft' Movie: A Blockbuster in the Making
Latest Headlines
World News
Paride: A New Hope Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacterial Infections
12 seconds
Paride: A New Hope Against Antibiotic-Resistant Bacterial Infections
Scott 'Shaggy' Williams Takes on Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Semi-Final
45 seconds
Scott 'Shaggy' Williams Takes on Luke Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Semi-Final
Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray Amid Election Preparations
45 seconds
Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray Amid Election Preparations
Ernest Hancock's Program: A Melting Pot of Ideas and State Legislature Initiatives
53 seconds
Ernest Hancock's Program: A Melting Pot of Ideas and State Legislature Initiatives
Tofas Bursa Triumphs Over PAOK in Basketball Champions League Play-Ins
53 seconds
Tofas Bursa Triumphs Over PAOK in Basketball Champions League Play-Ins
TV Fitness Instructor Jody Bunting Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
1 min
TV Fitness Instructor Jody Bunting Arrested on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
Shriners Children's Open 2024: A High-Stakes PGA Tour Event With a Charitable Heart
1 min
Shriners Children's Open 2024: A High-Stakes PGA Tour Event With a Charitable Heart
Leeds United Triumphs: Dan James and Patrick Bamford Shine in 3-0 Win Against Birmingham City
1 min
Leeds United Triumphs: Dan James and Patrick Bamford Shine in 3-0 Win Against Birmingham City
Ethiopia Joins BRICS, Secures Coastline Access, and Pursues Economic Transformation
1 min
Ethiopia Joins BRICS, Secures Coastline Access, and Pursues Economic Transformation
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app