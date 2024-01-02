The Prenup Debate: Should Bachelor Nation’s Gerry and Theresa Sign or Not?

In the whirl of social media chatter, a contentious issue has emerged surrounding Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, a couple from the popular reality TV series, Bachelor Nation. The crux of the debate? Whether or not the couple should sign a prenuptial agreement, commonly referred to as a prenup. This discussion was sparked by a recent Hollywood Reporter expose on Gerry’s past, leading fans to express their concerns and advise Theresa to protect her assets.

The Case for Prenuptial Agreements

However, the argument for a prenup extends beyond Gerry’s history. Julia Rodgers, a seasoned family law attorney and the CEO of HelloPrenup, makes a strong case for prenuptial agreements. She advocates for prenups for all couples, but especially for those entering second marriages, like Gerry and Theresa. According to Rodgers, prenups play a pivotal role in safeguarding the financial interests of each party involved, particularly when children and grandchildren are in the picture.

Prenups as a Tool for Financial Transparency

Prenups, Rodgers explains, enforce financial transparency, an aspect crucial for couples to comprehend the lifestyle they’ll be able to maintain during their union. She further emphasizes the significance of the geographic location where a prenup is signed. In the case of Gerry and Theresa, she recommends signing under South Carolina law, where they plan to reside post marriage.

The Rising Trend of Prenups Among Millennials and Gen Zers

Rodgers observes an interesting trend: millennials and Gen Zers are increasingly opting for prenups. Often, this choice is influenced by their experiences as children of divorced parents and having accumulated more assets later in life. For Gerry and Theresa, both of whom have lost their previous spouses, a prenup could also align with their estate planning, offering a comprehensive approach to managing their assets.

Prenups: More Than Just Divorce Insurance

Lastly, Rodgers underscores that prenups are not just beneficial in the event of a divorce. They also serve as an essential financial clarity tool within the marriage itself. This perspective reframes prenups from a pessimistic precaution to a practical tool for financial communication and understanding within a marriage.