The Power of Communication in Parenting: Child Psychologist's Take

Child psychologist Laverne Antrobus is championing the cause of effective communication in parenting, underlining its vital role in a toddler's developmental journey. The essence of her advice lies in the power of voice tone and demeanor, substantiating their profound influence on a child's response and emotional growth.

Communication: The Silent Catalyst in Childcare

Antrobus asserts that the ability to communicate effectively with toddlers is an undervalued skill. Yet, this unassuming ability serves as a cornerstone in preparing children for their educational voyage. She stresses that the way parents present themselves and express their thoughts can considerably mould a child's perception and reaction.

Supporting Early Years Childcare

In a move that aligns with Antrobus' stress on proficient communication, the Department of Education has launched a campaign advocating careers in early years childcare. The effort is geared towards drawing more professionals into this sector, offering a £1,000 sign-on bonus for new entrants in 20 local authorities, commencing in April.

Navigating the Challenges: Antrobus' Advice

Antrobus provides practical advice for parents to handle toddlers during strenuous moments of the day. She suggests that when toddlers resist or say 'no,' parents should remain inquisitive and supportive, treating the child's resistance as a call for help rather than an act of defiance.

During tantrums, Antrobus recommends parents to step back, but continue being present, aiding the child in learning to manage their emotions. She also advises that parents make transitions to and from childcare as comforting as they can. By reminding the child of their importance and the parent's continuous thoughts about them, it instills a sense of self-worth in the child, making them feel secure even when away from their parents.