en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

The New Urban Exodus: From City Life to Modern Shepherd

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:12 pm EST
The New Urban Exodus: From City Life to Modern Shepherd

There’s a burgeoning trend sweeping across the urban landscapes. Individuals, often with backgrounds far removed from agriculture, are exchanging the hustle and bustle of city life for the tranquility of the countryside. They are becoming modern shepherds, embracing the hardships and modest economic returns of sheep farming to find fulfillment in a lifestyle deeply rooted in nature. This movement epitomizes a broader longing among people to evade the pressures of urban living and to seek a meaningful existence closer to the earth.

A New Breed of Shepherds

Former RAF serviceman and airport employee, Mike Pidd, is one such modern shepherd. Leaving behind a conventional career path, Pidd now cherishes the pastoral lifestyle offered by shepherding. His story, like many others, resonates with a growing faction of hobbyist shepherds who find joy in the simplicity and connection to nature offered by this ancient practice.

Another urbanite turned shepherd, Emma Nock, mirrors this sentiment. Despite the known challenges and the often grim economics associated with sheep farming, these modern shepherds are willing to embrace the hard work and commitment required. Their pursuit is not driven by wealth or grandeur but by a desire for a more grounded existence in the countryside.

The Shepherd Influencers

In this era of digital ubiquity, the rise of shepherd influencers like Amanda Owen and Jeremy Clarkson is worth noting. They are not only popularizing the shepherd lifestyle but also illuminating the realities of rural living, the trials, and tribulations, as well as the joys and rewards.

The Challenges and Opportunities

While the pastoral allure of shepherding attracts many urbanites, it’s crucial to acknowledge the challenges novices face. Sheep farming is not for the faint-hearted; it demands grit and resilience. But it also presents opportunities. Beyond the conventional uses of sheep for meat, there’s a burgeoning interest in utilizing sheep for wool and food, contributing to the economic viability of this lifestyle choice.

The rise of modern shepherds signifies not just a change of profession for many but a fundamental shift in lifestyle. It reflects a yearning for simplicity, for a connection to nature, and a desire to lead a life of substance over urban comforts. The trend of urbanites becoming shepherds is a beacon of this transformation, a testament to the enduring allure of rural life.

0
Agriculture Lifestyle
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
5 mins ago
European Parliament Rejects Proposal to Allow Thiacloprid Residues in Food
The European Parliament’s Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety has unanimously rejected a proposal from the European Commission to maintain the maximum residue levels (MRLs) of thiacloprid in food products. Thiacloprid, a key ingredient in a certain neonicotinoid pesticide, is known for its harmful effects on bees, crucial pollinators, and has raised
European Parliament Rejects Proposal to Allow Thiacloprid Residues in Food
Tesco Steps in to Support Flood-hit Farmers with New Policy
58 mins ago
Tesco Steps in to Support Flood-hit Farmers with New Policy
Uganda Ups Security and Readiness for NAM and G77+China Summits
60 mins ago
Uganda Ups Security and Readiness for NAM and G77+China Summits
Ireland's Nitrates Action Programme: A Revolutionary Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture
5 mins ago
Ireland's Nitrates Action Programme: A Revolutionary Step Towards Sustainable Agriculture
European Parliament to Vote on Seafood Import Quotas Amid Concerns Over IUU Fishing
6 mins ago
European Parliament to Vote on Seafood Import Quotas Amid Concerns Over IUU Fishing
Tragic Demise of Dr. Ani S Das, Agriculture Expert, During Live TV Program
14 mins ago
Tragic Demise of Dr. Ani S Das, Agriculture Expert, During Live TV Program
Latest Headlines
World News
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women's Health with Technology
53 seconds
CES 2024: Revolutionizing Women's Health with Technology
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
2 mins
Life Sentence for Mother, Ex-Boyfriend in Brutal Murder of Toddler
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
2 mins
ANC Marks 112th Anniversary with Presidential Gala Dinner in Mpumalanga
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
3 mins
Shonte Seale: Barbados' Vice-Captain Secures Professional Volleyball Contract in Asia
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
5 mins
Pitt Wrestling Braces for Tough Weekend: A Test of Mettle Before National Championships
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
9 mins
Roger Daltrey Ponders Assisted Dying and Mortality, Voices Skepticism About Cancer Cure
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
9 mins
Brian Cage: Wrestling Through Pain, Defying a Torn Lat Muscle
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
9 mins
AEW Commentators' Concern for Sting Post High-Risk Dynamite Match
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
10 mins
The Debate over Congressional Salaries: A Spur for Reform or a Political Minefield?
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
47 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
2 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
2 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
7 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
8 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
8 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app