The Nellie Hotel: A New Era of Pet-Friendly Hospitality in Capitol Hill

Nestled in the heart of Capitol Hill, Washington D.C., The Nellie Hotel, managed by Belmond Southern Africa, is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a unique initiative: introducing pet-friendly rooms. The hotel, steeped in history and charm, now extends its hospitality to guests' four-legged companions, offering them a home away from home.

A Heartwarming Welcome: 'Chommies' and Personalized Touches

In honor of this milestone, The Nellie has unveiled 'Chommies', specially designed rooms that cater to the needs of pets. These bespoke accommodations come complete with personalized welcome cards for the furry guests, ensuring they feel welcome from the moment they arrive. Additionally, a selection of treats awaits these special visitors, adding a touch of indulgence to their stay.

Hounds on The Hill: Elevating Pet-Friendliness

As part of the 'Hounds on The Hill' program, The Nellie invites guests to bring their pets along for an additional fee of $150 per pet, per stay. This initiative aims to redefine pet-friendly hospitality, offering amenities tailored to the comfort and enjoyment of the animals. However, the hotel advises that these amenities are subject to change without notice.

Book Now and Save: A Special Offer for Early Birds

To mark the launch of this program, The Nellie is offering an enticing discount. Guests who book their stays by February 13th can enjoy up to 25% off their room rates. This limited-time offer encourages pet owners to plan their visits early and take advantage of the hotel's new pet-friendly services.