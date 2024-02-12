The Malt Shovel Pub: A New Chapter Begins with £230,000 Refurbishment

In just three days, the Malt Shovel Pub in Drighlington, West Yorkshire, will close its doors for a £230,000 refurbishment. Star Pubs & Bars, owned by Heineken, is spearheading this project, aiming to transform the beloved pub into a vibrant community hub.

A New Chapter for The Malt Shovel

The Malt Shovel, a staple in Drighlington, is about to embark on a significant transformation. On February 15, it will temporarily shut down for a major refurbishment, slated to be completed by the end of March. The renovation project, backed by Heineken's Star Pubs & Bars, carries an investment of £230,000.

New Management, New Vision

At the helm of The Malt Shovel's new chapter are Tony and Sue Ryder. With over 15 years of experience in the licensed trade, the couple is poised to breathe new life into the establishment. Their vision? To redefine the pub as a community hub where locals can gather, socialize, and engage in various activities.

A Hub for All

The Ryders' plan includes establishing pool and darts teams, hosting events for both adults and children, and supporting local charities. During the day, The Malt Shovel will serve coffee and other beverages, offering a welcoming space for casual socializing. The pub will also provide activities for kids, such as book corners, crafts, and board games.

As we approach the closure date, anticipation builds among residents. The renovation of The Malt Shovel Pub signifies more than just a facelift; it represents the creation of a space that fosters community spirit and camaraderie. Once the doors reopen, locals can look forward to a revitalized pub that truly serves as a hub for all.

