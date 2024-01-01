The Last Tick Tock: Piekarski Brothers Seek Successor for World’s Largest Cuckoo Clock Collection

In the heart of Cheshire, England, brothers Roman and Maz Piekarski are on a quest. The custodians of an extraordinary museum, known as Cuckooland, they are home to an unrivaled collection of 750 pendulum-driven cuckoo clocks. However, with no immediate heirs, the Piekarski brothers find themselves in a predicament, searching for someone who can inherit and preserve their life’s work.

A Unique Legacy at Risk

The brothers’ single-minded dedication to preserving the artistry and heritage of cuckoo clocks has resulted in the world’s largest collection. Their five decades of relentless pursuit, traveling worldwide, have brought together an array of rare and intricate timepieces. Yet, as both remain unmarried and childless, the potential dispersion and loss of this unique collection loom ominously.

A Labor of Love

Roman Piekarski’s passion for cuckoo clocks underwent a new dimension after his diagnosis with multiple sclerosis at the age of 28. Choosing not to marry, he poured his energy into building a trove of timepieces that tells tales of craftsmanship and precision from different eras and corners of the world. Alongside his brother Maz, the duo weathered rivalries and challenges, making their collection a testament to their unwavering enthusiasm and commitment.

The Search for a Successor

Despite approaching various individuals and organizations, the brothers have yet to find a suitable successor. The primary criterion is not monetary but a shared passion for cuckoo clocks and a commitment to preserving this unique museum for future generations. The brothers hope to pass on their knowledge and the responsibility of safeguarding these clocks, many of which took years to acquire and are of significant historical value.

As the Piekarski brothers stand at the crossroads, the future of the Cuckooland Museum hangs in the balance. The hope is that their call will resonate with the right individual or organization, ensuring the survival of this priceless collection and the legacy of two brothers who devoted their lives to the preservation of cuckoo clocks.