Business

The Home Edit Founders Unveil Top Organizers for an Orderly Space in 2024

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:18 am EST
Orderliness is an art mastered by few, and The Home Edit founders, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, are among those few. Redefining the landscape of space organization, the duo has shared their top picks for an orderly space in 2024. With prices starting as low as $10, these organizers promise to revolutionize your living space.

Smart Organization for Saving Money

The dynamic pair unveiled their favorite organizers during their book tour and ahead of their Samsung laundry machine reveal. Their mission? To accentuate the importance of smart organization systems. According to Shearer and Teplin, these simple, yet effective systems prevent unnecessary purchases, thus saving money.

The Home Edit’s Top Picks

So, what are their top three organizational picks? They suggest an all-purpose bin, a plastic turntable with removable dividers, and a set of round canisters. These organizers are not limited by room or type of items; they work anywhere and for anything. They help store various items neatly, making them easily accessible whenever needed.

Transparent Containers and Labels

Shearer and Teplin have a particular fondness for transparent containers. Besides their aesthetic appeal, they offer practicality by making it easier to identify and locate items. To enhance this further, they suggest adding labels for better identification.

The Home Edit’s products are not hard to come by. Retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon feature them prominently, with some items even being part of their Walmart collection. The duo’s emphasis on knowing exactly what one has underscores the philosophy that less is more. A detailed inventory leads to smarter buying decisions and maintains a clean, organized space.

Business Lifestyle
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

