The Home Edit Founders Unveil Top Organizers for an Orderly Space in 2024

Orderliness is an art mastered by few, and The Home Edit founders, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, are among those few. Redefining the landscape of space organization, the duo has shared their top picks for an orderly space in 2024. With prices starting as low as $10, these organizers promise to revolutionize your living space.

Smart Organization for Saving Money

The dynamic pair unveiled their favorite organizers during their book tour and ahead of their Samsung laundry machine reveal. Their mission? To accentuate the importance of smart organization systems. According to Shearer and Teplin, these simple, yet effective systems prevent unnecessary purchases, thus saving money.

The Home Edit’s Top Picks

So, what are their top three organizational picks? They suggest an all-purpose bin, a plastic turntable with removable dividers, and a set of round canisters. These organizers are not limited by room or type of items; they work anywhere and for anything. They help store various items neatly, making them easily accessible whenever needed.

Transparent Containers and Labels

Shearer and Teplin have a particular fondness for transparent containers. Besides their aesthetic appeal, they offer practicality by making it easier to identify and locate items. To enhance this further, they suggest adding labels for better identification.

The Home Edit’s products are not hard to come by. Retailers like Walmart, Target, and Amazon feature them prominently, with some items even being part of their Walmart collection. The duo’s emphasis on knowing exactly what one has underscores the philosophy that less is more. A detailed inventory leads to smarter buying decisions and maintains a clean, organized space.