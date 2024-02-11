The Hit or Miss: A David Bowie-Themed Pub Uniting Chatterton Village

Nestled between Fireball Pizza and the Co-op, on 6 Chatterton Road, lies a unique community hub that has fast become the beating heart of Chatterton Village. 'The Hit or Miss' pub, which opened its doors in October 2022, pays homage to the village's rich history – once known as Shooters' Common – and offers a vibrant mix of food, drink, and entertainment, all under one David Bowie-themed roof.

A Symphony of Flavors and Sounds

By day, The Hit or Miss serves as a cozy café, offering locally made treats from Wee Cupcakes, while at night, it transforms into a bustling bar and live music venue. The extensive drinks menu features premium cask ales, craft ales, Pilsners, ciders, wines, and spirits, catering to a diverse clientele that ranges from those in their mid-twenties to over 80 years old.

The pub has quickly gained a reputation for its commitment to showcasing local talent and hosting unique events. Weekly activities include free art classes, charity quiz nights, and live music performances. In addition, The Hit or Miss has played host to book launches and chili sauce brand launches, further solidifying its role as a pillar of the community.

A Village United by Music

In collaboration with Storme Warren's Exit 209, The Hit or Miss hosts a weekly songwriter series every Wednesday from 3 to 5 PM in its intimate Supper Club. With no reservations required, patrons are invited to enjoy an afternoon of live music, while savoring the delicious offerings from the pub's kitchen.

The venue also features various artists who take to the stage at the Honky Tonk and Supper Club on different dates and times throughout the month. Interested musicians can apply for a spot on the pub's website, ensuring that the lineup remains fresh and exciting.

The Starman's Influence

The David Bowie-themed interior of The Hit or Miss is a nod to the late singer's enduring influence and the transformative power of music. From the iconic album covers adorning the walls to the carefully curated playlist, customers are invited to immerse themselves in the world of the Starman while enjoying the warm and welcoming atmosphere of the pub.

In a time when many traditional pubs are struggling to stay afloat, The Hit or Miss has successfully carved out a niche for itself by embracing its local community and celebrating the area's rich history. By offering a space where people of all ages and backgrounds can come together to enjoy good food, drink, and entertainment, The Hit or Miss has truly hit the mark.

As the village of Chatterton continues to evolve, The Hit or Miss stands as a testament to the enduring power of community and the unifying force of music. With its unique blend of history, culture, and camaraderie, this David Bowie-themed pub is not just a destination but a symbol of hope and connection in today's fast-paced world.