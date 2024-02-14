The Hidden Cost of Sleepless Nights: How Diet and Lifestyle Affect Sleep Quality

A recent study by health app Lingo reveals that the average Briton sleeps for only six hours a night, a far cry from the recommended seven to nine hours. This sleep deficit can lead to various short-term issues such as frustration, lack of focus, and stress, and in the long run, it may even contribute to serious health problems.

The Hidden Cost of Sleepless Nights

According to the study, over a third of people in the UK attribute mental or physical problems to lack of rest. The research found a strong correlation between poor sleep and diet, with 75% of participants attributing their sleepless nights to eating the wrong foods at late hours. To cope with the lack of sleep, 52% of people resort to coffee, 31% to chocolate, and 24% to energy drinks.

Nutritionist Lily Soutter warns that relying on high-sugar snacks for a quick energy boost can disrupt blood glucose levels and contribute to obesity. "Consuming caffeine and sugar too close to bedtime can also interfere with the quality of sleep," she adds.

Mediterranean Diet and Amino Acids: The Key to Better Sleep

So what can be done to improve sleep quality? Soutter suggests adopting a Mediterranean diet, which is rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats. A study published in the journal Geriatrics & Gerontology International found that older adults who followed a Mediterranean diet had better sleep quality and fewer sleep disturbances.

Amino acids also play a crucial role in sleep. Tryptophan, an essential amino acid found in foods like turkey, eggs, and cheese, helps the body produce serotonin and melatonin, the hormones that regulate sleep. Another amino acid, glycine, has been shown to improve sleep quality and reduce daytime fatigue.

Time-Restricted Eating and Gut Health: The Sleep-Promoting Duo

In addition to diet, the study suggests that time-restricted eating can also improve sleep. This involves restricting food intake to a specific window of time, usually 8-12 hours. A study published in the journal Cell Metabolism found that mice that followed a time-restricted feeding schedule had better sleep quality and metabolic health.

Improving gut health with fiber and probiotics can also support better sleep. The gut microbiome plays a role in the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin and GABA, which can affect sleep. A study published in the journal PLoS One found that people who consumed a high-fiber diet had better sleep quality and fewer sleep disturbances.

Creating a sleep-friendly environment is also crucial. This means keeping the bedroom dark, quiet, and cool, and avoiding screens before bedtime. "The blue light emitted by screens can interfere with the body's natural sleep-wake cycle," Soutter explains.

The study emphasizes the importance of addressing sleep deficit and offers a new Sleep Blend drink to help improve sleep quality. The drink contains a blend of amino acids, vitamins, and minerals that promote relaxation and support restful sleep.

In conclusion, the consequences of sleep deprivation are far-reaching and can have serious implications for both mental and physical health. By adopting a Mediterranean diet, increasing amino acid intake, practicing time-restricted eating, improving gut health, and creating a sleep-friendly environment, individuals can take steps to improve their sleep quality and overall well-being.