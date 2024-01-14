en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

The Golden Lion: A Pub’s Legacy Continues Amid Changes

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
The Golden Lion: A Pub’s Legacy Continues Amid Changes

The Golden Lion, a beloved local watering hole located in Grandstand Road, Widemarsh, Hereford, continues its legacy amidst changes in stewardship and the departure of its famous feathered resident. It’s a place where stories are shared, friendships are forged, and where a game of skittles on a Wednesday evening is a cherished tradition.

A Change in Leadership, Not Spirit

For many years, Paula Watson stood behind the bar, serving pints and kindness in equal measure. However, she has since passed on the baton to Cliff Roberts, a familiar face who has been a faithful patron of the pub for the past 23 years. Roberts, who took over as the new landlord last September, has maintained the pub’s inviting atmosphere and its commitment to community engagement.

Keeping the Tradition Alive

Despite the shift in management, The Golden Lion remains steadfast in its offerings. The pub continues to host skittles and free pool every Wednesday, fostering a sense of camaraderie amongst the patrons. These weekly events, more than just games, are woven into the fabric of the pub’s culture, where customers not only socialize but also embark on holidays together.

Goodbye to Magic

However, one notable change is the absence of Magic, the cockatiel that once held court in the pub’s backyard. The bird gained national recognition in 2011 due to a case of mistaken identity. Many assumed Magic was the avian star of the television show Wacaday, hosted by Timmy Mallett. Watson, in her tenure as landlady, clarified that Magic was not the bird from the show. Regardless, Magic’s departure has left a void that is acutely felt by the pub’s regulars.

Despite these changes, The Golden Lion stands as a testament to community spirit and the comforting consistency of tradition. The pub continues to be a beacon of camaraderie, and even without Magic, it remains a magic place for its patrons.

0
Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
1 min ago
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
Embodying the epitome of resilience and joy, Doris Raistrick, resident of Latimer Court, recently marked her 105th birthday with a delightful champagne reception and a specially crafted birthday cake. Born in an era that saw the ravages of war and the evolution of mankind, Doris continues to charm everyone around her with her vibrant spirit
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
Understating the Importance of Physical Activity for Health in 2024
11 mins ago
Understating the Importance of Physical Activity for Health in 2024
Plymouth: The UK's Most Underrated Destination
12 mins ago
Plymouth: The UK's Most Underrated Destination
A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head
3 mins ago
A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head
Thrifty Adventure: Blogger Chelsea Dickenson Explores Bristol on a Budget
3 mins ago
Thrifty Adventure: Blogger Chelsea Dickenson Explores Bristol on a Budget
Jamaica's Royal Caribbean Terrier: From Neglect to Recognition and Therapy
5 mins ago
Jamaica's Royal Caribbean Terrier: From Neglect to Recognition and Therapy
Latest Headlines
World News
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
38 seconds
Iraqi Parliament Convenes Amid Disagreements and Delays to Elect New Speaker
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
51 seconds
St Peter's Parish Council Protests 'Unnecessary' Election Imposed by Worcester City Councillors
Caernarfon Town Secures Championship Conference Spot Amidst Intense Welsh Football Matches
52 seconds
Caernarfon Town Secures Championship Conference Spot Amidst Intense Welsh Football Matches
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
1 min
Doris Raistrick Celebrates 105 Years of Resilience and Joy
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
1 min
Super Eagles Coach Peseiro Emphasizes Quality Over League Affiliation
Kansas City Dominates Miami in Competitive Football Matchup
2 mins
Kansas City Dominates Miami in Competitive Football Matchup
A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head
3 mins
A New Era Begins at Exeter's Queen's Head
Invisible Victims: Nigeria's Elderly Battle Rising Health Challenges
5 mins
Invisible Victims: Nigeria's Elderly Battle Rising Health Challenges
Pat Suemnick: The Unforeseen Hero of College Basketball
5 mins
Pat Suemnick: The Unforeseen Hero of College Basketball
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
44 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
60 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app