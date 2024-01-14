The Golden Lion: A Pub’s Legacy Continues Amid Changes

The Golden Lion, a beloved local watering hole located in Grandstand Road, Widemarsh, Hereford, continues its legacy amidst changes in stewardship and the departure of its famous feathered resident. It’s a place where stories are shared, friendships are forged, and where a game of skittles on a Wednesday evening is a cherished tradition.

A Change in Leadership, Not Spirit

For many years, Paula Watson stood behind the bar, serving pints and kindness in equal measure. However, she has since passed on the baton to Cliff Roberts, a familiar face who has been a faithful patron of the pub for the past 23 years. Roberts, who took over as the new landlord last September, has maintained the pub’s inviting atmosphere and its commitment to community engagement.

Keeping the Tradition Alive

Despite the shift in management, The Golden Lion remains steadfast in its offerings. The pub continues to host skittles and free pool every Wednesday, fostering a sense of camaraderie amongst the patrons. These weekly events, more than just games, are woven into the fabric of the pub’s culture, where customers not only socialize but also embark on holidays together.

Goodbye to Magic

However, one notable change is the absence of Magic, the cockatiel that once held court in the pub’s backyard. The bird gained national recognition in 2011 due to a case of mistaken identity. Many assumed Magic was the avian star of the television show Wacaday, hosted by Timmy Mallett. Watson, in her tenure as landlady, clarified that Magic was not the bird from the show. Regardless, Magic’s departure has left a void that is acutely felt by the pub’s regulars.

Despite these changes, The Golden Lion stands as a testament to community spirit and the comforting consistency of tradition. The pub continues to be a beacon of camaraderie, and even without Magic, it remains a magic place for its patrons.