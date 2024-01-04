The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Reveal Wedding Details

Enthralled viewers of the unscripted series ‘The Golden Bachelor’ on ABC are on the edge of their seats as the much-anticipated live televised wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist draws near, with the ceremony set to air on January 4 at 8 p.m. EST. The love story that blossomed during the show’s season finale on November 30, 2023, is now reaching its zenith, with the couple’s wedding registry on Amazon revealing a glimpse into their shared tastes and preferences.

A Peek into the Couple’s Lifestyle

The registry includes a range of products that reflect the couple’s refined taste and lifestyle, such as a Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker Machine, a Samsung 55-Inch Art Mode Smart TV with a Deco TV Gold Frame, a Caraway Ceramic Bakeware Set, a Dash Popcorn Maker, and a Caraway Ceramic Cookware Set. These choices provide a lens into the couple’s life, hinting at cozy mornings with freshly brewed coffee, movie nights in front of the sleek Samsung TV, and wholesome meals prepared with the Caraway cookware.

Unveiling the Wedding Officiant

Adding to the excitement, the couple announced on Instagram their choice of wedding officiant: Susan Noles, a fellow contestant and fan-favorite from ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. Susan, known for her genuine and positive presence on the show, was revealed in an Instagram post with the couple, sparking a wave of enthusiasm among fans. Many took to the comments to express their delight and anticipation of seeing Susan officiate the wedding, promising an event filled with heartfelt moments.

The Golden Bachelor’s First Live Wedding

While details of the wedding are mostly kept under wraps, making the anticipation palpable, it is known that Theresa wishes to have every contestant at the wedding. However, it is not solely up to the bride and groom, leaving viewers wondering who will make it to the guest list, including the best man and maid of honor. As the first lead and final rose recipient of The Golden Bachelor prepare to tie the knot on live TV, viewers are eagerly waiting for a new kind of love story for the golden years to unfold.