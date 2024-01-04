en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Reveal Wedding Details

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
The Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Reveal Wedding Details

Enthralled viewers of the unscripted series ‘The Golden Bachelor’ on ABC are on the edge of their seats as the much-anticipated live televised wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist draws near, with the ceremony set to air on January 4 at 8 p.m. EST. The love story that blossomed during the show’s season finale on November 30, 2023, is now reaching its zenith, with the couple’s wedding registry on Amazon revealing a glimpse into their shared tastes and preferences.

A Peek into the Couple’s Lifestyle

The registry includes a range of products that reflect the couple’s refined taste and lifestyle, such as a Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker Machine, a Samsung 55-Inch Art Mode Smart TV with a Deco TV Gold Frame, a Caraway Ceramic Bakeware Set, a Dash Popcorn Maker, and a Caraway Ceramic Cookware Set. These choices provide a lens into the couple’s life, hinting at cozy mornings with freshly brewed coffee, movie nights in front of the sleek Samsung TV, and wholesome meals prepared with the Caraway cookware.

Unveiling the Wedding Officiant

Adding to the excitement, the couple announced on Instagram their choice of wedding officiant: Susan Noles, a fellow contestant and fan-favorite from ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. Susan, known for her genuine and positive presence on the show, was revealed in an Instagram post with the couple, sparking a wave of enthusiasm among fans. Many took to the comments to express their delight and anticipation of seeing Susan officiate the wedding, promising an event filled with heartfelt moments.

The Golden Bachelor’s First Live Wedding

While details of the wedding are mostly kept under wraps, making the anticipation palpable, it is known that Theresa wishes to have every contestant at the wedding. However, it is not solely up to the bride and groom, leaving viewers wondering who will make it to the guest list, including the best man and maid of honor. As the first lead and final rose recipient of The Golden Bachelor prepare to tie the knot on live TV, viewers are eagerly waiting for a new kind of love story for the golden years to unfold.

0
Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
1 min ago
Kendall Jenner Flaunts Sheer Elegance Amid Personal Reflections
In a recent Instagram post, Kendall Jenner showcased her fashion-forward style with a sheer $1,200 Hilma Gown by Helsa, a brand created by model Elsa Hosk. The romantic V-neck dress made out of sheer fabric prominently displays Jenner’s figure, featuring a midriff cutout, ruched waistline, and ruffled sleeves. The post, which also included a photo
Kendall Jenner Flaunts Sheer Elegance Amid Personal Reflections
Abbie Chatfield Opens Up About Her First Sex Club Experience
8 mins ago
Abbie Chatfield Opens Up About Her First Sex Club Experience
Hollywood Rings in 2024: Celebrities Celebrate New Year in Exotic Locations
17 mins ago
Hollywood Rings in 2024: Celebrities Celebrate New Year in Exotic Locations
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars' Remarkable Weight Loss Transformations of 2023
4 mins ago
'90 Day Fiancé' Stars' Remarkable Weight Loss Transformations of 2023
Swipe Right: Navigating the Busiest Day for Dating Apps
4 mins ago
Swipe Right: Navigating the Busiest Day for Dating Apps
Planet Oat Innovates with Barista Lovers Oatmilk for Home-Brewed Coffee
5 mins ago
Planet Oat Innovates with Barista Lovers Oatmilk for Home-Brewed Coffee
Latest Headlines
World News
Lance Morris: On the Brink of Test Cricket Amidst T20 Triumph
36 seconds
Lance Morris: On the Brink of Test Cricket Amidst T20 Triumph
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
53 seconds
Guest Lecturers Detained in Bengaluru: A Call for Job Regularization Echoes
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections
54 seconds
Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, James Cook Earn Pro Bowl Selections
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
1 min
Eugene's Payroll Tax Marks Three Years: A Balancing Act in Criminal Justice Funding
Illness-Driven Attendance Fluctuations Fuel Tensions in the House
1 min
Illness-Driven Attendance Fluctuations Fuel Tensions in the House
Kansas City Chiefs Score Five Players in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections
1 min
Kansas City Chiefs Score Five Players in 2024 Pro Bowl Selections
UC Riverside vs UC Davis: An Evenly Matched Basketball Encounter
3 mins
UC Riverside vs UC Davis: An Evenly Matched Basketball Encounter
Emma Sears Returns to Ohio State Women's Soccer, Eyes 2023 NWSL Draft
3 mins
Emma Sears Returns to Ohio State Women's Soccer, Eyes 2023 NWSL Draft
Arizona Border Port Set to Reopen: Governor Hobbs Expresses Approval and Concern
3 mins
Arizona Border Port Set to Reopen: Governor Hobbs Expresses Approval and Concern
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app